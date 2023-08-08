PlayTown Suwanee 2.0 design unveiled

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: City of Suwanee

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago
X

Suwanee is replacing PlayTown Suwanee and has just released the new playground’s design. The community-built playground will be in the same location, similarly sized and include elements reminiscent of the original, but will meet modern design standards and utilize earth-friendly, long-lasting recycled materials and be virtually maintenance-free when completed.

The designer, Leather & Associates, has helped build over 3,800 playgrounds across the U.S.

The first PlayTown Suwanee was completed over a five-day period in 2004 with more than 1,000 community members. This will be the second community-build playground for the city.

To help fund the project, the city is selling pickets. Families can dedicate a picket to a family member, recognize a milestone or just support the city. Deadline to purchase is Monday, Sept. 18.

The city is also seeking volunteers, from skilled laborers to novice helpers, to help build the playground Oct. 9-16. Work shifts average from 2-3 hours up to the full day (or week).

Details: www.suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/parks/playtown.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
