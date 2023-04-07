Norcross Gallery and Studios announces first juried show of 2023

This new exhibit, the first juried show of 2023, offers original paintings from long-time noted members of the gallery along with works of several new artists including Anne Labaire’s multi-component painting titled “Okay, everybody say CHEESE” and includes a handmade photo album of the “resulting photos.” Another featured artwork is Lucy Brady’s “Serene Lake” showing western mountains reflected in a calm lake.

The 501(c)3 organization, formerly known as Kudzu Art Zone, is a volunteer group of artists focused on supporting growth and development of local art and artists In the community. The organization promotes its goals by expanding awareness of visual arts through education, exhibitions and special programming.