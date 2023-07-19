Norcross contract will improve street surfaces

The Norcross City Council recently approved a $357,000 contract with ShepCo Paving for the 2023 Streets Resurfacing Project.

Streets identified for this year’s program include Pinnacle Court from Pinnacle Way to street’s end, Academy Street NW from Lawrenceville Street to Born Street, Northbelt Drive NW from Jimmy Carter Boulevard to the cul-de-sac, and Norcross Industrial Court from Buford Highway to street’s end.

The project is funded using the 2021 and 2022 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program which will cover $275,000 of the project. The remaining $82,500 is the city’s required match. The funding source for LMIG is a percentage of the state motor fuel tax.