Gwinnett Solicitor’s Office hosting 5K for domestic violence in October

The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office is hosting its first 5K, “Dash 4 Domestic Violence Awareness,” in October.

The event will support three domestic violence organizations. Participants can participate by running, walking or sponsoring the event. Admission is $30 per person; $35 after Sept. 15.

Proceeds will go to Mosaic Georgia, Partnership Against Domestic Violence and Ahimsa House, all of which provide education to the public and resources for domestic violence survivors.

“My office is excited to partner with these three dynamic organizations,” said Solicitor General Lisamarie N. Bristol. “Each brings a distinct, but necessary component to this very important work that we all do for domestic violence awareness and support.”

The 5K will take place on Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville.

There is more information and registration on the county’s website.