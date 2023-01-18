BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 in custody after hours-long SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartments
“First Lady” of Peachtree Corners, Debbie Mason, succumbs to illness

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The citizens of Peachtree Corners are collectively mourning the passing of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason. She is remembered for her loving family and tireless volunteer efforts within the community.

Mason served as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association, served as the Campaign Chair of the Peachtree Corners YES Campaign and played a pivotal role alongside her husband in helping create the city of Peachtree Corners.

As the city’s “First Lady” she was a founding board member of the Peachtree Corners Festival and the Glow in the Corners Holiday Festival. She served on the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association Board, the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Board, the City Arts Council and the City Green Committee.

Residents and business leaders gathered Jan. 9 for a celebration of life in Mason’s honor. Read her obituary at www.tinyurl.com/DebbieLMason.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
