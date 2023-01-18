“First Lady” of Peachtree Corners, Debbie Mason, succumbs to illness

Mason served as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association, served as the Campaign Chair of the Peachtree Corners YES Campaign and played a pivotal role alongside her husband in helping create the city of Peachtree Corners.

As the city’s “First Lady” she was a founding board member of the Peachtree Corners Festival and the Glow in the Corners Holiday Festival. She served on the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association Board, the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Board, the City Arts Council and the City Green Committee.