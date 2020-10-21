Duluth approves alcohol patio sales

The Duluth City Council recently amended the Duluth Code of Ordinances regarding the outside delivery of alcoholic beverages to reflect state law. The change allows the city clerk to issue a patio sales license to establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, or issue a patio sales license to establishments seeking this kind of license.
To qualify, patios must have the same address as the licensed premises and be owned or leased and exclusively controlled by the retail consumption dealer. Patios must also be in an area that is not public domain, and alcohol must be served from the same bar or serving location that permanently services the licensed premises.
The city previously designated the downtown entertainment district an open container zone, which allows for the purchase of alcohol to-go from licensed downtown merchants.