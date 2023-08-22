Avoid Lake Peachtree due to algae blooms

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Until further notice, Peachtree City officials are warning people to avoid using Lake Peachtree for swimming, boating and any water activities.

Potentially harmful, algae blooms have been identified in the lagoon on the east side of Lake Peachtree.

People and pets should avoid all contact with the Lake Peachtree water.

These types of algae blooms become more likely when temperatures are warm and rainfall is low, according to a city statement.

Lake Peachtree was formed in 1957 when nearby Flat Creek was dammed.

The address for the southern end of the lake is 201 McIntosh Trail, also the location of the Peachtree City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Receive updates on the algae bloom at peachtree-city.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
