Ex-Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reporting to federal prison

Lary told Richey that he was nervous about managing his lymphedema in prison. It is a side effect of cancer treatment that can cause painful swelling in the extremities. He said he would “emerge from this better and stronger.”

“I apologize, please forgive me, give me a second chance at life. I have the opportunity to still live above ground,” Lary said to end the interview. “And don’t be hard on my family.”

Two other people were charged in the Stonecrest scandal.

Lania Boone, who operated as a check-writer for the entity managing the city’s relief funds, was sentenced to six months in prison and has already started serving that stint at a facility in Texas. She’s scheduled for release near the end of May.

Clarence Boone, Lania’s husband and Stonecrest’s now-former economic development manager, pleaded guilty last month to a single count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.