DeKalb delegation to host pre-session town halls

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County’s delegations to the state House and Senate will host a pair of public townhall meetings ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The first meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be held virtually. Zoom access and more information can be found here.

The second meeting will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. That session will be in-person at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur.

DeKalb’s delegation to Georgia’s House of Representatives includes about 17 people, including newcomers Long Tran, Karen Lupton, Omari Crawford, Imani Barnes and Saira Draper.

Seven state senators represent parts of DeKalb.

Every delegation member is a Democrat.

The session is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, though legislators are expected to have a light first few days — because of Georgia football’s appearance in the national championship game in Los Angeles.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

