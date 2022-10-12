DeKalb approves $20M for Grady, Emory Hillandale hospitals

The new allocation DeKalb is sending to that hospital is in addition to the county’s annual contribution, which this year amounts to a little over $22 million. The $8 million addition will help offset an operating deficit driven by hospital’s need to use contract nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials have also pledged a $130 million contribution to help Grady expand its operations, but that work is likely to take at least two years.

While Emory Hillandale is some 18 miles to the east, DeKalb officials hope expansion there will help alleviate some of the pressure on Grady by sending non-Level 1 trauma patients elsewhere. They also believe the work will be completed more quickly than the larger Grady expansion.

DeKalb’s money will include $4.7 million to add 15 bays to Hillandale’s emergency department waiting room and $4.5 to renovate the ICU.

It also earmarks $1.7 million to replace the hospital’s current CT scanner; $1.1 million for the creation of a “trauma recovery center,” described as a hospital-based violence prevention program; and $250,000 for an initiative aimed at helping eligible uninsured residents register for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and other programs.

As proposed, the $8 million for Grady would come from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Emory Hillandale expenditures would include about $3 million from ARPA and $8.9 million from the county’s general fund reserves.