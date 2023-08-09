Kennesaw’s Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival is Aug. 18-19

Festival fans and music lovers are invited to join Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw.

In its 22nd year, Pigs & Peaches attracts about 65,000 attendees annually, with 100 vendor booths and a Window World Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions.

A Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition also is recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event.

Headlining acts for the Luzianne® Tea Main Stage are Allie Colleen on Aug. 18 and Drake Milligan on Aug. 19.

From 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a Parents Night Out at the recreation center for children ages 5 to 11 for $25 per child, including dinner and games.

At 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Pigs & Peaches Cornhole Classic will return to the recreation center, with an entry fee of $50 per team with two divisions - casual and competitive.

Georgia Grown will feature the Georgia Grown Market in front of the Local Stage, with 20 specialty Georgia Grown vendors.

The festival will conclude on Aug. 19 with a fireworks finale, presented by New Country 101-FIVE, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit PigsAndPeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.