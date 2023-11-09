Cobb opens renovated drop-off center

“We can take a lot more items here at this drop-off than residents can leave for curbside for their regular recycling drop-off,” said Keep Cobb Beautiful Director Kimberly White.

“Here we can take things like glass, textiles and hard-to-recycle plastics like the Hefty Renew material. And if you live in multi-family homes or complexes where you don’t have the option to recycle these materials, you can bring them here to drop off,” White added.

There is no charge for the service.

Monitored by West Rock Recycling, the facility will be open for extended hours Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Visit tinyurl.com/4av44zsv.