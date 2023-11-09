Cobb opens renovated drop-off center

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

A recycling location has been reopened by Cobb County officials at 1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta, following a $737,000 renovation.

“We can take a lot more items here at this drop-off than residents can leave for curbside for their regular recycling drop-off,” said Keep Cobb Beautiful Director Kimberly White.

“Here we can take things like glass, textiles and hard-to-recycle plastics like the Hefty Renew material. And if you live in multi-family homes or complexes where you don’t have the option to recycle these materials, you can bring them here to drop off,” White added.

There is no charge for the service.

Monitored by West Rock Recycling, the facility will be open for extended hours Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Visit tinyurl.com/4av44zsv.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
