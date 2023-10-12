Cherokee County firefighter officials teach farm safety

Members of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) attended the event that was hosted by the Cherokee County Fire Chief’s Foundation.

CCFES members presented information to citizens about how to establish a safe environment for animals and people inside barns, how to provide some level of safety for firefighters during a search-and-rescue operation inside a barn and how to minimize loss of property from fire and other emergencies.

Division Chief of Intelligence Cheri Collett provided tips to reduce the chance of a fire occurring.

CCFES Division Chief and Fire Marshal Chad Arp discussed fire prevention, building codes and local laws to reduce the opportunity for fires to occur and allow occupants to escape a fire.

The CCFES Technical Large Animal Rescue (TLAR) Team provided demonstrations to show how firefighters can help rescue large animals from different types of emergencies.

Megan Kraski, equine veterinarian at Horner and Nash DVM, discussed equine health and behavior during and after a barn fire.

Learn more about Cherokee’s TLAR team at youtu.be/wIN5raIAtSA?si=eAjqJxGMhG6R-23X or tinyurl.com/njyxzece.