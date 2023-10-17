BreakingNews
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search

Breast cancer fundraiser is Oct. 21

Credit: Susan G. Komen Foundation

Credit: Susan G. Komen Foundation

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
2 minutes ago

The Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, to raise funds for care services for breast cancer patients.

Funds also will go to Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R., a Health Equity Revolution, a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community.

“We look forward to another successful MORE THAN PINK Walk where we connect the breast cancer community in Georgia and raise funds to close the breast cancer health equity gap nationwide,” said Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen.

“Each year this walk helps us raise critical funds to provide all patients with the attention they need throughout their breast cancer journey,” he added.

Register at komen.org/GeorgiaWalk.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash2h ago

BREAKING
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search
16m ago

Credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
6h ago

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Group questions whether light rail is best option for Atlanta Beltline transit
The Breman Museum hosts Archives Day on Oct. 15
Jeff Foxworthy to speak at Salvation Army gala on Oct. 19
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
3h ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
13h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top