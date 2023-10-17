Breast cancer fundraiser is Oct. 21

Funds also will go to Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R., a Health Equity Revolution, a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community.

“We look forward to another successful MORE THAN PINK Walk where we connect the breast cancer community in Georgia and raise funds to close the breast cancer health equity gap nationwide,” said Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen.

“Each year this walk helps us raise critical funds to provide all patients with the attention they need throughout their breast cancer journey,” he added.

Register at komen.org/GeorgiaWalk.