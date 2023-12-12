‘Black Nativity’ continues through Dec. 17

Dominion Entertainment is continuing performances of its Christmas musical on the Georgia Tech campus.
“Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience” is the adaptation of African-American poet and playwright Langston Hughes’ original song play, with singing, dancing, costumes and gospel music.
“The show opens in a modern-day African-American church on Christmas Day, filled with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies and down-home preaching,” according to a Dominion Entertainment statement.
Then the play “recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph, resplendent in African costumes, to Bethlehem, accompanied by a rousing repertoire of old-fashioned spirituals,” the statement added.
With no intermission, the 2.5-hour play will run through Dec. 17 at the Ferst Center for the Arts, 355 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta, on the campus of Georgia Tech.
Show times are 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Pricing, including fees, is $71, $60 and $43.
No senior, student or child discounts are available.
Georgia Tech faculty, staff and students may contact the box office at 404-894-9600 to ask about available discounts.
Tickets can be bought at BlackNativityAtl.com, with all sales final and no refunds allowed.
View more details on Dominion Entertainment’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/3pvh72u3.
