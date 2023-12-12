BreakingNews
‘Black Nativity’ continues through Dec. 17

Performances of the Christmas musical, "Black Nativity," are continuing through Dec. 17 at Georgia Tech. (Courtesy of Dominion Entertainment)

Credit: Dominion Entertainment

Performances of the Christmas musical, "Black Nativity," are continuing through Dec. 17 at Georgia Tech. (Courtesy of Dominion Entertainment)

Credit: Dominion Entertainment

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
55 minutes ago

Dominion Entertainment is continuing performances of its Christmas musical on the Georgia Tech campus.

“Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience” is the adaptation of African-American poet and playwright Langston Hughes’ original song play, with singing, dancing, costumes and gospel music.

“The show opens in a modern-day African-American church on Christmas Day, filled with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies and down-home preaching,” according to a Dominion Entertainment statement.

Then the play “recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph, resplendent in African costumes, to Bethlehem, accompanied by a rousing repertoire of old-fashioned spirituals,” the statement added.

With no intermission, the 2.5-hour play will run through Dec. 17 at the Ferst Center for the Arts, 355 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta, on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Show times are 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17.

Pricing, including fees, is $71, $60 and $43.

No senior, student or child discounts are available.

Georgia Tech faculty, staff and students may contact the box office at 404-894-9600 to ask about available discounts.

Tickets can be bought at BlackNativityAtl.com, with all sales final and no refunds allowed.

View more details on Dominion Entertainment’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/3pvh72u3.

