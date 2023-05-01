X

2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Local
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Two people had to be rescued and several others escaped on their own from a fire that engulfed a DeKalb County home Sunday night, according to authorities.

The home on London Road in Chamblee went up in flames shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Seven people lived in the house, and two of them were still inside when fire crews arrived.

“One of those victims, unfortunately, was in cardiac arrest upon leaving the scene,” Daniels told reporters at the scene.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

In total, five of the victims were hospitalized. An update on their conditions was not available Monday.

Neighbor Jack Adamson, who has known the family for 30 years, told Channel 2 Action News that he saw the flames and could hardly believe it.

“It was huge. It was just ablaze. I mean people could see it from the top of the street,” he said.

He told the news station the family is known in the community for caring for disabled children. Fire officials confirmed that some of the victims were disabled.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“They foster children, some disabled children, and are very sweet. It’s just a tragic situation,” Adamson said.

The fire gutted the home, and by Monday morning, only its garage and charred facade appeared to still be standing. Its roof had caved in on part of the house, and any outdoor furniture close the house had been burned or melted.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026 2h ago

Gwinnett sex education discussion reveals opinions but no solutions
1h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
1h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
1h ago
Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top