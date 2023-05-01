2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home

Two people had to be rescued and several others escaped on their own from a fire that engulfed a DeKalb County home Sunday night, according to authorities.
The home on London Road in Chamblee went up in flames shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Seven people lived in the house, and two of them were still inside when fire crews arrived.
“One of those victims, unfortunately, was in cardiac arrest upon leaving the scene,” Daniels told reporters at the scene.
In total, five of the victims were hospitalized. An update on their conditions was not available Monday.
Neighbor Jack Adamson, who has known the family for 30 years, told Channel 2 Action News that he saw the flames and could hardly believe it.
“It was huge. It was just ablaze. I mean people could see it from the top of the street,” he said.
He told the news station the family is known in the community for caring for disabled children. Fire officials confirmed that some of the victims were disabled.
“They foster children, some disabled children, and are very sweet. It’s just a tragic situation,” Adamson said.
The fire gutted the home, and by Monday morning, only its garage and charred facade appeared to still be standing. Its roof had caved in on part of the house, and any outdoor furniture close the house had been burned or melted.
