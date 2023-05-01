2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home

Neighbor Jack Adamson, who has known the family for 30 years, told Channel 2 Action News that he saw the flames and could hardly believe it.

“It was huge. It was just ablaze. I mean people could see it from the top of the street,” he said.

He told the news station the family is known in the community for caring for disabled children. Fire officials confirmed that some of the victims were disabled.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“They foster children, some disabled children, and are very sweet. It’s just a tragic situation,” Adamson said.

The fire gutted the home, and by Monday morning, only its garage and charred facade appeared to still be standing. Its roof had caved in on part of the house, and any outdoor furniture close the house had been burned or melted.

