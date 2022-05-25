ajc logo
X

Democrats headed to a runoff in insurance commissioner race

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

The Democratic race for Georgia’s insurance and safety fire commissioner appears headed to a runoff.

Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, who both work in the insurance industry, were the top vote getters in the three-person race. But, with results not yet final, neither had cleared the 50% threshold. The winner will face incumbent John King in November.

Laws Robinson was the Democratic nominee in 2018 but lost to Jim Beck by about 130,000 votes.

In third place in Tuesday’s race was state Rep. Matthew Wilson, who represents parts of DeKalb and Fulton counties. Wilson, a lawyer, would have become the first openly LGBTQ in to hold statewide office.

The runoff will take place on June 21.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Top results from Georgia’s primary election - with maps
1h ago
Thompson secures GOP nod, Dems head to runoff in labor commissioner race
1h ago
Hunt, West headed to runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top