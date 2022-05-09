ajc logo
X

The Benefits of Jumping Rope

caption arrowCaption
The Benefits of Jumping Rope.Easy on the wallet - cost anywhere from $1-90.Calorie killer - on average burns 124 calories in 10 minutes.Strengthens balance.Improves joints and muscle and bone density.Improves breathing

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top