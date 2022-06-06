Combined Shape Caption

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo.Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 just became the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean.He says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet.Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March.I imagine my next voyage would be even more fun, Kenichi Horie