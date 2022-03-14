How to Stop Yourself From Doomscrolling

How to Stop YourselfFrom Doomscrolling.The act of consuming too much negative news online, aka doomscrolling, is especially prevalent now.COVID-19, social injustice and politics are currently the most common doomscrolling topics. .Dr. Jason Moser of Michigan StateUniversity says doomscrolling can result in“long-term anxiety” and “uncertainty.” .The problem is, scrolling only hasshort-term benefits … we never find theanswer or relief that lasts that long, Dr. Jason Moser, via Yahoo.Dr. Erika McElroy, a licensed psychologistat Aurora Mental Health Center, recommendsthese five steps to stop doomscrolling. .1. First, figure out how much timeyou actually spend doomscrolling. .2. Next, set a daily limit for how muchtime you want to allow yourself to scrollthrough news or social media.3. Don’t doom scroll beforebed, as it can put your braininto “fight or flight” mode and cause sleep disruptions.4. Counteract the negative news withpositive activities, such as going fora walk or talking with a friend. .5. Take breaks from electronics by physicallyremoving them from your environment.