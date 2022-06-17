Combined Shape Caption

How to avoid, getting sick on vacation.The Good Men Project recently spoke with experts to get some tips on how people can take steps to avoid health consequences while traveling. .Avoid nausea, Dr. NIket Sonpal, a gastroenterologist, recommends either Dramamine or Emetrol to prevent and treat motion sickness without getting drowsy.Avoid nausea, Dr. NIket Sonpal, a gastroenterologist, recommends either Dramamine or Emetrol to prevent and treat motion sickness without getting drowsy.Skip the jet lag, If traveling east, Sonpal recommends going to bed one hour earlier for a few days before leaving. For traveling west, try going to bed an hour later.Once you get where you're going, it's also crucial to not sleep until the local nighttime, no matter how tired you feel.Sanitize surfaces, Sonpal advises travelers to use sanitizing wipes on your tray table, seat belt and hand rests of your seat on a plane or train. .Sanitize surfaces, Sonpal advises travelers to use sanitizing wipes on your tray table, seat belt and hand rests of your seat on a plane or train. .Prevent bloating, Pressure on airplanes often makes people feel bloated. Skipping foods that cause gas or have high sodium can help you avoid this uncomfortable situation.Prevent bloating, Pressure on airplanes often makes people feel bloated. Skipping foods that cause gas or have high sodium can help you avoid this uncomfortable situation.Get your shots, Follow CDC guidelines for recommended vaccines for travel abroad or visit a travel clinic to receive other preventive medications.Get your shots, Follow CDC guidelines for recommended vaccines for travel abroad or visit a travel clinic to receive other preventive medications.Watch out for ice, Particularly when traveling abroad, it's important to avoid ice in soft drinks or alcoholic beverages because it may contain bacteria.Deep vein thrombosis, This can cause leg pain or swelling and happens after not moving around for long periods of time. Walk around the cabin of the plane or take rest stops on long drives.Deep vein thrombosis, This can cause leg pain or swelling and happens after not moving around for long periods of time. Walk around the cabin of the plane or take rest stops on long drives