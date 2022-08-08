Combined Shape Caption

Selena Gomez Says Four Years , Without Using the Internet Has, Improved Her Mental Health.CNN reports Selena Gomez, once known as the "queen of Instagram," says she hasn't used the internet for four and a half years.CNN reports Selena Gomez, once known as the "queen of Instagram," says she hasn't used the internet for four and a half years.It has changedmy life completely. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.I understand how powerful the internet is... , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN....and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN....and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.Gomez once had the most followers on Instagram. She still has more than 300 million of them.Currently, Gomez is promoting the mental health platform Wondermind, which she co-founded.Currently, Gomez is promoting the mental health platform Wondermind, which she co-founded.Gomez has been candid in detailing her experiences with bipolar disorder, she says the goal of her new platform is to help those in need.Gomez has been candid in detailing her experiences with bipolar disorder, she says the goal of her new platform is to help those in need.There are places where people go when they need help, and it's unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.But [as with] Planned Parenthood, there's a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN.But [as with] Planned Parenthood, there's a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health. , Selena Gomez, via "Good Morning America," as reported by CNN