Kylie Jenner, confirms pregnancy rumors, with touching video. On September 7, Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott. CNN reports that the 24-year-old revealed the news by posting a video to her Instagram. In the video, Jenner shows a positive pregnancy test to Scott, who then hugs her belly. In the next clip, the couple, along with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, attend an ultrasound appointment. In another scene, Jenner discloses the news of her pregnancy to mother Kris Jenner. "Stormi, we're going to have a baby," she adds. "This is one of the happiest days of my life.". Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan congratulated the couple, with sister and model Kendall saying, "I can't handle it.". "Crying!!!!," Kim Kardashian wrote. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian posted. Jenner kept her first pregnancy with Stormi private, confirming the news three days after she had already given birth. CNN reports that she did not reveal any other details regarding her second pregnancy