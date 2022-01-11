Bob Saget is remembered by TV family and others

Bob Saget is remembered by 'Full House' co-stars, and others.The actor and popular television personality died Jan. 9. He was 65.Social media was alight with tributes, including from Saget's 'Full House' co-stars.I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby, John Stamos, 'Full House' co-star, via CNN.I don't know what to say. have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much, Candace Cameron Bure, 'Full House' co-star, via CNN.I'll never let go, brother. Love you, Dave Coulier, 'Full House' co-star, via CNN.Other celebrities and television icons added to the tribute.Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest.., Jon Stewart, comedian and TV star, via CNN.Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family, Whoopi Goldberg, actor and comedian, via CNN.Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more, Norman Lear, pioneering TV showrunner, via CNN.Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family, Kat Dennings, 'Raising Dad' co-star, Twitter.I have always and will always love Bob Saget, B.J. Novak, actor and comedian, via CNN.Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad, Marc Maron, actor and comedian, via CNN.Comedy Central's Twitter page also paid tribute to Saget.Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He'll be missed, Comedy Central, Twitter