3 Ways to, Keep Houseplants Alive, While Away on Vacation.1. Give your plants a good soak.Before leaving, make sure to thoroughly water each plant...... until water drains out the bottom of the pot.2. Move plants into the shade.Plants in direct sunlight will dry out faster than those in indirect sunlight.3. Try a self-watering planter.Self-watering planters offer your plants a reservoir of water that can keep them hydrated while you're away. .These 3 tried-and-true tips will keep your plants alive and thriving...These 3 tried-and-true tips will keep your plants alive and thriving...... so you can relax