Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Great and full Plus: ATL50, Christmas opera. Share

By AJ Willingham 24 minutes ago

Don’t blink, because in a few days it’ll be Thanksgiving, then you’ll wake up and it’ll be Christmas, and then, well, the year will be gone. Luckily, there’s a way to slow down the time warp of the season: Be present in the moment. Yes, there’s always plenty to do, which is why mindfulness is a practice and not a skill. It’s hard! But you deserve to actually enjoy the fruits of these festive days. We’ll go over a few ways to actually, well, practice this; but first, we gotta get good and hungry. INTRODUCING THE 2026 ATL50 (Bailey Garrot/AJC) Every year, the AJC food & dining team scours the Atlanta area for the very best places to eat. This year’s ATL50 covers every cuisine, every eating experience and, critically, every price point.

I’ve read this guide from beginning to end, and here are a few really cool and unique dishes highlighted within. “The Dirty South”: an open-faced meatloaf sandwich with pimento cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. (at Southern National)

an open-faced meatloaf sandwich with pimento cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. (at Southern National) Jollof rice: a slow-cooked West African dish infused with tender goat meat. (at Le Nouveau Maquis)

a slow-cooked West African dish infused with tender goat meat. (at Le Nouveau Maquis) Army stew: a Korean fusion stew made with sausage, canned ham, noodles and other goodies (at Spring 2nd Branch)

a Korean fusion stew made with sausage, canned ham, noodles and other goodies (at Spring 2nd Branch) “ATL ho cakes”: an Atlanta twist on the classic Southern, golden-fried cornmeal cakes (at Broad Street BBQ)

an Atlanta twist on the classic Southern, golden-fried cornmeal cakes (at Broad Street BBQ) Lomo saltado: a Peruvian-Chinese dish with stir-fried beef, crispy potatoes, and soy and oyster sauces (at Casa Coyo)

a Peruvian-Chinese dish with stir-fried beef, crispy potatoes, and soy and oyster sauces (at Casa Coyo) Chicken skin ice cream: (at Bovino After Dark) Maybe the chicken skin ice cream is pushing it, but you never know! I’ve had rye bread ice cream several times in Iceland, and it is incredible. Don’t count out the weird ice cream.

🥪 Explore the ATL50: It’s a must-read, especially if you’re entertaining people from out of town and want to have literally dozens of the best restaurants, handpicked for the visiting.

A FEW FESTIVE MINDFULNESS PRACTICES If it all gets too much, just stare at some Christmas lights until they start to make constellations in your vision. (Ben Hendren/AJC) Mindfulness, gratitude, meditation and other nice-sounding things seemingly peaceful people do sound great, but actually doing them can seem a little daunting. They really are activities like any other, which means its OK, preferable even, to have a concrete way to exercise them. Here are some of my favorites.

5,4,3,2,1 This is a common mindfulness exercise for when you’re feeling overwhelmed, but we can adapt it to the holidays by adding a positive twist. How to do it

Stop, breathe and mentally name five things you can see that make you happy or grateful. Now, four things you can hear that make you happy or grateful; then three things you can touch, two things you can smell and one you can taste. They can be the littlest things: a favorite decoration, the sound of a friend’s voice, the smell of a crisp morning, the feel of a warm house. In fact, the smaller the better, because then you’ll really flex that gratitude muscle. Around the table Every year in my Polish family, we end a big holiday dinner with the passing of a special wafer. The first person breaks off a piece of the wafer, passes it to the person next to them, and shares a wish the giver has for the receiver heading into the new year.

How to do it You don’t need a wafer, and you don’t need wishes. Whenever there’s a good, heavy lull in a dinner or gathering, invite everyone to participate in a “first me, then you” question. That way, it’s nice and interactive. People get to say nice things about others, and hear nice things about themselves.

Here are some examples. You can start by saying, “Starting with (Name), let’s go around the table/room and say one thing about the person to your right.” What do you really admire about them?

Share a fun or happy memory involving them.

What’s one reason you’re grateful for them? SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 👟 Jackson, Mississippi: U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom kicked an idea to Nike to gift every Mississippi valedictorian with custom Air Force 1 shoes. Nike upped the ante, extending the offer to every valedictorian across the U.S. More from WLOX