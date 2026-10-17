Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Witches, crafts Plus: Breast cancer awareness. Share Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating, diverse stories from around the South.

By AJ Willingham 46 minutes ago

It’s amazing how many little traditions are tied to centuries of folklore, and fall is full of them. Those cinnamon brooms that smell so nice? Traditional energy cleansers. Brooms were thought to sweep away bad spirits (not so different from “dirt and contaminants”) which leaves room for abundance. Cinnamon has long been associated with positive things like warmth and fortune. VERY SUPERSTITIOUS The art exhibition “Southern Superstition” is displayed at the Art Station in Kennesaw. Don’t mind the hands coming out of the fireplace. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) “Southern Superstition,” a folk art exhibit at the Art Station in Kennesaw, explores the South’s fascinating and haunting mix of traditions. The boo hag Take, for instance, the boo hag, a being in Gullah Geechee folklore. Initially taking the form of a beautiful woman, the boo hag slips out of her skin at night and rides the chests of sleeping men until they wake up terrified. (We all know a boo hag, don’t we.)

One way to keep out a boo hag? Keep a broom by the door, and she’ll be tricked into counting the bristles. Bet a cinnamon one would work even better.

I love what recreation program coordinator Ellen Roberts said about the spirit of the exhibit: “If you further investigate that piece of folklore, you may learn more about history, why that specifically came about, what set of circumstances prompted people to feel that way, or what history, even further back, that they brought with them. So I think it actually comes down to learning more about history. I think through learning history, we can have better context for our present biases and feelings.” 🔮 READ MORE: What else we learn from Southern folklore GREAT MOMENTS IN DENIM HISTORY Wish we had a better photo, but this is one of the cool machines that make selvedge denim. (AJC)

You can’t get more American than denim, and in Georgia, we have the last mill in the country to produce selvedge denim, a special type of denim prized for its old-school craftsmanship.