Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Make art every day Plus: A dedicated coach, boy heroes.

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Art is necessary for life, but I worry we often get caught up in what happens after we create. Will people like it? Can we sell it? Will it reflect accurately on the self we want it to represent? What would you create if no one ever saw it? If you didn’t have to do it well, or monetize it, or optimize it for a social media algorithm, or use it to develop some skill to add to your list of skills? Consider it. GIVING IT HIS ALL Clarke Central high school baseball and football coach David Perno (right) is battling cancer. He says it's made him into a more loving leader. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A difficult medical diagnosis can stop the strongest person in their tracks. When baseball and football coach David Perno learned he had cancer, it brought him down. But it didn’t take him out.

In fact, it lit a fire in him. “I lived in denial for two weeks. I was like, ‘There ain’t no way,’” he told the AJC. Then, he saw opportunity. “Who knows where this is going to go? And I’ve still got a lot to offer from a coaching standpoint.” A former University of Georgia baseball coach, Perno has been coaching the football team at his alma mater, Clarke Central High School, since 2016.

He started coaching the baseball team in March, even though heknew that his cancer, combined with the double daily workload, would make for a tough road

He just loves coaching and loves developing the programs where he got his own start. Perno is now battling cancer in his blood and right lung. He can’t shout much anymore, but that’s led him to a quieter, and oftentimes more effective, form of leadership.

“I’m just having to do it a little different way, but I kind of like it, he says. “Before if you were always chewing them, it’s tough to put down your arm and talk to them because they get in their feelings bad, man. So now, I’m just coming in as the guy that’s loving them, and it’s pretty cool.”