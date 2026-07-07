News Park Pride receives $9.4 million to expand Four Corners Park in Peoplestown Atlanta was one of eight cities to receive a Bezos Earth Fund grant from its Greening America’s Cities initiative. Darrell Jay Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Dream Builders of Atlanta, walks with students to the Rick McDevitt Youth Center on Monday, June 8, 2026. The center is situated inside Peoplestown’s Four Corners Park. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Elijah Megginson 51 minutes ago Share

What once was a vacant lot where generations of Peoplestown residents gathered to play softball will soon become a state-of-the-art city park with covered basketball courts; expanded community gardens, youth center and playgrounds; a skateboarding area; classrooms; wetlands; better lighting; and electric vehicle charging stations. The expansion and upgrades at Peoplestown’s Four Corners Park is thanks to a $9.4 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund to Atlanta nonprofit Park Pride. The award was announced Tuesday, and is one of eight being distributed nationwide as part of the Bezos Earth Fund’s $100 million “Greening America’s Cities” initiative.

Amanda Eichel, director of equitable urban solutions at the earth fund, said Atlanta stood out because of the community work that had already been done on the park’s revitalization plan and the obvious need in the historically under-resourced Peoplestown neighborhood. “The project transforms underutilized open space in Peoplestown into a vibrant neighborhood park designed around what residents have said they want and need,” Eichel said in a statement. “It addresses longstanding gaps in access to quality green space while creating environmental, recreational, and community benefits.” Bikes are stored alongside murals at the Rick McDevitt Youth Center in Atlanta. Improving parks and park access has been a focus of Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Improving parks and park access has been a focus of Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration. The city’s national ParkScore — an annual evaluation of park systems related to public access, investment, amenities, acreage and equity — rose to 18th from 21st earlier this year. Atlanta ranked 49th at the start of Dickens’ first term with only 72% of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Today, about 85% of residents live within that same 10-minute walk, according to the city.