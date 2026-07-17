Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: It takes a village Plus: The longest game of mah-jongg ever

By Eric Mandel 1 hour ago Share

When I was a single, childless writer, I bemoaned the dreaded news: a beloved columnist has a kid. The next years would feature endless discussion on the tedious challenges and joys of parenthood. We get it! It’s hard, and you used to be interesting .... Well, sorry. I have long since joined the dark side. And today we will highlight the plight, and beautifully growing southern communities, for overwhelmed parents. MOM SAFETY NET Jaycina Almond, founder of the Tender Foundation in East Point. In her first year of motherhood, she saw women the same age but facing very different realities. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Jaycina Almond founded a nonprofit rooted in a simple belief: Parents know what their families need. This understanding comes from lived experience. Newly pregnant and just 20 years old, she found herself staring at impossible financial math until good fortune intervened. As the daughter of a single mother in Lexington, Kentucky, she’d witnessed the other end: an abusive relationship that led to financial entrapment.

Now years later, her Tender Foundation is one of Atlanta’s most reliable safety nets for single moms living on the margins. A recent study by Kindred Futures found a person born into poverty in Atlanta has a 4% chance of escaping it in their lifetime.

Since 2020, Tender has raised more than $1.1 million. The organization has served more than 2,000 families and distributed more than 3,600 diapers and baby wipes. Tender runs three programs based on the premise that families know best how to make their money work. The Bridge is Tender’s long-term investment — 25 Black single mothers receive $500 a month for a full year, no strings attached. Bridge families have purchased cars, invested in their own businesses and hired neighbors. The Dignity Fund delivers a one-time, no-strings cash transfer of $500 to 10 families a month, selected by lottery. The Diaper Bank keeps running year-round. Its supplies reach families across metro Atlanta through a network of volunteer drivers who make drops each weekend.

Almond says her next goal is a mobile diaper pantry truck.