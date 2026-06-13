Did you know the songs of some whales can theoretically travel the entire expanse of the world’s oceans? Makes you think how many ways we’re connected without even knowing it. Not like, personally. That would be weird. Maybe newsletters are a human’s answer to whale calls. Hellooooooo!
Sweet Tea: Sing out
While Elvis Presley will always be identified with Memphis, the singer was actually born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Recently, a group of young men donned their best pompadour wigs and polyester jumpsuits and warbled away for the Tupelo Elvis Festival’s youth tribute artist competition.
- Important note: These are not impersonators! There’s a difference. Impersonators try to embody the whole character, while tribute artists strive for other types of authenticity, like voice and dress.
- “We’re not trying to be him,” said Tucker Gladden, 17, from Madison, Mississippi. “We want to re-create the experience as much as we can for people that maybe didn’t get to see Elvis in their lifetime.”
Elvis, of course, has a mixed legacy in modern times. But admit it, this is probably the most wholesome Elvis-related activity imaginable.
🎤 READ MORE: What the singer means to Mississippians and fans
READING IS FOR CHAMPIONS
Super Bowl champion, University of Georgia alum and Valdosta native son: Malcom Mitchell has some serious creds, and they’re not even the most interesting things about him.
- Though he’s now a poet and published author, Mitchell had difficulty reading when he was younger. It took him until college and beyond to develop a love of the written word.
- Since he retired from the NFL in 2019, he spends time spreading the good word of literacy, reading to children and penning books.
- “For me, reading unveiled new horizons and helped break through barriers that others predicted would hold me back,” Mitchell wrote in a 2023 piece for the AJC.
- He just released his newest children’s book called “My Super Duper Me.”
📚 READ MORE: How his latest work shares the esteem-building joy of reading
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🌴 New Orleans, LA: Mangrove forests, the tangled trees that are essential to so many coastal ecosystems in the South, are staging a comeback. Deforestation and development have devastated their growth for decades, but a new study shows they’re expanding once more in a “rare conservation success story.” More from Tulane University
💛 Conway, SC: A mother literally walked through fire to save her 3-year old from their burning home. Both mother and daughter sustained burns and other injuries, and lost everything in the blaze. Still, the most important treasures in the house survived. The family says they’re thankful for the prayers and generosity of their community. More from Conway’s Action News 5
🏒 Raleigh, NC: The Carolina Hurricanes lead the Las Vegas Golden Knights 3 to 2 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals. Of course we’re rooting for everybody Southern. They play Game 6 on Sunday in Vegas, but their fans back home are selling out watch parties. More from Raleigh’s ABC11
🏒 Danville, KY: The Boyle County Fire Department rescued a very confused cow that got trapped in a lake. No, they don’t know how it happened. Not only did they need to guide the poor thing out while tethered to a boat, they had to also get it through the nearby woodland terrain. All in a day’s work. More from The Advocate-Messenger
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
We're looking for things to celebrate. It's been a rough couple of years for the LGBTQIA community, and singing about joy is always helpful. As a gay person, being able to sing that experience through another person's music is as special as it gets."
The legendary 150-voice Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus performs “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to the Music of Elton John” tonight in Mableton. Members talked to the AJC about what the group means to them, and how they create a family through music.
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