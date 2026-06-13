Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Sing out Plus: A storybook hero, literally

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Did you know the songs of some whales can theoretically travel the entire expanse of the world’s oceans? Makes you think how many ways we’re connected without even knowing it. Not like, personally. That would be weird. Maybe newsletters are a human’s answer to whale calls. Hellooooooo! A PASSEL OF MINI ELVISES A teen tribute performer rehearses his rendition of "My Boy" at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition. (Sophie Bates/AP)

While Elvis Presley will always be identified with Memphis, the singer was actually born in Tupelo, Mississippi. Recently, a group of young men donned their best pompadour wigs and polyester jumpsuits and warbled away for the Tupelo Elvis Festival’s youth tribute artist competition. Important note: These are not impersonators! There’s a difference. Impersonators try to embody the whole character, while tribute artists strive for other types of authenticity, like voice and dress.

“We’re not trying to be him,” said Tucker Gladden, 17, from Madison, Mississippi. “We want to re-create the experience as much as we can for people that maybe didn’t get to see Elvis in their lifetime.” Elvis, of course, has a mixed legacy in modern times. But admit it, this is probably the most wholesome Elvis-related activity imaginable.

🎤 READ MORE: What the singer means to Mississippians and fans

READING IS FOR CHAMPIONS Mitchell reads to children in Sandy Springs in 2023. (Claudia Strange/Fulton County Library System) Super Bowl champion, University of Georgia alum and Valdosta native son: Malcom Mitchell has some serious creds, and they’re not even the most interesting things about him. Though he’s now a poet and published author, Mitchell had difficulty reading when he was younger. It took him until college and beyond to develop a love of the written word.

Since he retired from the NFL in 2019, he spends time spreading the good word of literacy, reading to children and penning books.

“For me, reading unveiled new horizons and helped break through barriers that others predicted would hold me back,” Mitchell wrote in a 2023 piece for the AJC.

He just released his newest children’s book called “My Super Duper Me.” 📚 READ MORE: How his latest work shares the esteem-building joy of reading SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🌴 New Orleans, LA: Mangrove forests, the tangled trees that are essential to so many coastal ecosystems in the South, are staging a comeback. Deforestation and development have devastated their growth for decades, but a new study shows they’re expanding once more in a “rare conservation success story.” More from Tulane University