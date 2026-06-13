Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: Sing out

Plus: A storybook hero, literally
By
1 hour ago

Did you know the songs of some whales can theoretically travel the entire expanse of the world’s oceans? Makes you think how many ways we’re connected without even knowing it. Not like, personally. That would be weird. Maybe newsletters are a human’s answer to whale calls. Hellooooooo!

A PASSEL OF MINI ELVISES

A teen tribute performer rehearses his rendition of "My Boy" at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition. (Sophie Bates/AP)
A teen tribute performer rehearses his rendition of "My Boy" at the Tupelo Elvis Festival's youth tribute artist competition. (Sophie Bates/AP)

While Elvis Presley will always be identified with Memphis, the singer was actually born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Recently, a group of young men donned their best pompadour wigs and polyester jumpsuits and warbled away for the Tupelo Elvis Festival’s youth tribute artist competition.

Elvis, of course, has a mixed legacy in modern times. But admit it, this is probably the most wholesome Elvis-related activity imaginable.

🎤 READ MORE: What the singer means to Mississippians and fans

READING IS FOR CHAMPIONS

Mitchell reads to children in Sandy Springs in 2023. (Claudia Strange/Fulton County Library System)
Mitchell reads to children in Sandy Springs in 2023. (Claudia Strange/Fulton County Library System)

Super Bowl champion, University of Georgia alum and Valdosta native son: Malcom Mitchell has some serious creds, and they’re not even the most interesting things about him.

📚 READ MORE: How his latest work shares the esteem-building joy of reading

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🌴 New Orleans, LA: Mangrove forests, the tangled trees that are essential to so many coastal ecosystems in the South, are staging a comeback. Deforestation and development have devastated their growth for decades, but a new study shows they’re expanding once more in a “rare conservation success story.” More from Tulane University

💛 Conway, SC: A mother literally walked through fire to save her 3-year old from their burning home. Both mother and daughter sustained burns and other injuries, and lost everything in the blaze. Still, the most important treasures in the house survived. The family says they’re thankful for the prayers and generosity of their community. More from Conway’s Action News 5

🏒 Raleigh, NC: The Carolina Hurricanes lead the Las Vegas Golden Knights 3 to 2 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals. Of course we’re rooting for everybody Southern. They play Game 6 on Sunday in Vegas, but their fans back home are selling out watch parties. More from Raleigh’s ABC11

🏒 Danville, KY: The Boyle County Fire Department rescued a very confused cow that got trapped in a lake. No, they don’t know how it happened. Not only did they need to guide the poor thing out while tethered to a boat, they had to also get it through the nearby woodland terrain. All in a day’s work. More from The Advocate-Messenger

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

We're looking for things to celebrate. It's been a rough couple of years for the LGBTQIA community, and singing about joy is always helpful. As a gay person, being able to sing that experience through another person's music is as special as it gets."

- Matthew Harrington, member of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus

The legendary 150-voice Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus performs “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to the Music of Elton John” tonight in Mableton. Members talked to the AJC about what the group means to them, and how they create a family through music.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑