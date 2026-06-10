Things to do With 150 voices singing his hits, guess Elton John needn’t call it the blues For Pride Month, Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus prepares celebratory ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ concert on Saturday at Mableton amphitheater. The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus performs the concert “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to the Music of Elton John” on Saturday at Mableton's Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. The chorus will be joined by the band Yacht Rock Schooner. (Courtesy of Voices of Note/Ames Studios)

By Jim Farmer – ArtsATL 20 minutes ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Six years ago, Donald Milton III, artistic director of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, was having lunch with the organization’s accompanist, Eric Baumgartner, racking their respective brains about future projects. They ultimately decided to collaborate on a concert honoring Queen — and, later, a follow-up. With the success of 2019’s “The Best Damn Queen Show Ever” and 2020’s “Queens and Queen,” the two have now chosen another musical icon to honor — former Atlantan Elton John.

The chorus’ “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to the Music of Elton John” concert, a collaboration with Yacht Rock Schooner, takes place Saturday at Mableton’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Baumgartner is also the pianist for Yacht Rock Schooner. John’s partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin, Milton feels, has produced songs with emotional depth that touch every part of the human experience — and “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road” allows audiences to hear familiar songs in a new way. Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2022. “When people think about gay pop music icons, Elton John is right there at the apex," Donald Milton III, Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus artistic director, says. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) John’s work is a natural fit for the chorus’s sensibilities, Milton says. At age 79, the artist is still creating music and releasing albums.

“When people think about gay pop music icons, Elton John is right there at the apex alongside someone like Freddie Mercury,” Milton says. “He has done so much as a philanthropist for the gay community. His coming out in 1991 was such a big deal. Beyond that, his catalog is so deep. We could do three Elton John concerts and never repeat a song.”

In planning the show, the big dilemma was just that — how to choose from 50-plus years of meaningful music. As such, Milton and his team had to make some difficult decisions. “A big part of that is, what will sound great with the chorus and not just (be) an Elton John song? We want great arrangements that feel meaty for the chorus to sing. We want great musical moments.” He already had what he calls a strong version of “Rocket Man” from the previous “Queens and Queen” show but reached out to arranger Tim Sarsany, recognized for adapting popular Elton John songs for choral performances, and received 23 additional arrangements. One of the major opening numbers is “The Bitch Is Back,” while additional songs include “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “Chosen Family” (written and released by Rina Sawayama but rerecorded with John), “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” (Milton’s favorite John song) and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” “It’s really a hit parade,” Milton says. In all, 18 songs are on tap, and 150 members of the chorus will perform.

The song list for the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus' Saturday night concert at Mableton’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre includes “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters." (Courtesy of Voices of Note/Ames Studios) Chorus member Matthew Harrington, Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus’ president-elect, is happy to present the concert during June for Pride Month. ”We’re looking for things to celebrate,” he says. “It’s been a rough couple of years for the LGBTQIA community, and singing about joy is always helpful. As a gay person, being able to sing that experience through another person’s music is as special as it gets, especially when that person is Elton John. And songs like ‘Chosen Family’ and the atmospheric lyrics that Bernie Taupin writes, where it’s all about feeling and connection and feeling you’re not quite part of the space — that’s healing for people to hear, and it’s healing to perform as well.” A member of the chorus for more than 30 years, Kevin Crumsey has always felt a connection to John, especially because the artist lived in Atlanta for so many years. He connected to “Chosen Family” as well. “Unlike many of my peers, I didn’t lose my family when I came out,” Crumsey says. “Many of my friends did. When I sing that song, it reminds me how lucky I am. I am thankful for being in the chorus and the friendships and relationships I have made. When I have Thanksgiving, these are who I invite over.” The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus enjoying a light moment in rehearsal with the Atlanta Women's Chorus for the shared 2025 "This Is Me!" concert at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. (Photo courtesy of Voices of Note/Dan Lax)

Milton became artistic director in 2018, and chorus members started rehearsing in early April. That has meant months of weekly and small-group rehearsals, sectionals and an all-day Saturday rehearsal. “With 150 singers, you’re talking about thousands of hours of collective effort,” he says. Voices of Note is a nonprofit that brings together the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, which began in 1981, and the Atlanta Women’s Chorus, established in 2013. It’s also significant for the Men’s Chorus to perform in Cobb County, which has been known for its anti-gay legislation in the past but, as Crumsey says, has changed over the years. Harrington promises “Beyond the Yellow Brick Road” will be a memory-making evening.