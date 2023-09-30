JimmyCarter99: Marking a milestone birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1. Read more of our coverage:

Photos: Watch visitors to Carter Center in Atlanta celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

Jimmy Carter, turning 99 in hospice, savors faith, family, tributes. Former president and wife Rosalynn spending their days at home in Plains, Georgia. By Ernie Suggs.

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm. Former president has played pivotal role in fight against neglected tropical diseases. By Katherine Landergan.

Living in houses Jimmy built. Atlantans recall how the Carters helped them through Habitat for Humanity. By Matt Kempner

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday. Actors, comedians, musicians, famous and unfamous, praise longest-living former president on social media. By Jeremy Redmon

Ninety-nine ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter. We made a birthday list. By Pete Corson and Ernie Suggs.

Plains, Georgia: Take an online interactive tour of Jimmy Carter’s hometown

Read more coverage of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter