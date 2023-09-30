#JimmyCarter99: Marking a milestone birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1. Read more of our coverage:

Photos: Watch visitors to Carter Center in Atlanta celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

Jimmy Carter, turning 99 in hospice, savors faith, family, tributes. Former president and wife Rosalynn spending their days at home in Plains, Georgia. By Ernie Suggs.

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm. Former president has played pivotal role in fight against neglected tropical diseases. By Katherine Landergan.

Living in houses Jimmy built. Atlantans recall how the Carters helped them through Habitat for Humanity. By Matt Kempner

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday. Actors, comedians, musicians, famous and unfamous, praise longest-living former president on social media. By Jeremy Redmon

Ninety-nine ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter. We made a birthday list. By Pete Corson and Ernie Suggs.

Plains, Georgia: Take an online interactive tour of Jimmy Carter’s hometown

Read more coverage of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

House passes bill to avert shutdown after McCarthy appeals to Democrats3h ago

Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
3h ago

Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV
9h ago

Fulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
2h ago

2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 East in DeKalb
6h ago
Jailed to death: An editorial board exclusive
Who are the longest-living U.S. presidents?
A new drug threat
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Ronald Acuña Jr. ties modern-era Braves record for most stolen bases in a season
18h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
