Election 2024: The May primary

The 2024 election year will include two primaries for voters in metro Atlanta and Georgia. The presidential primary was March 12, one week after Super Tuesday primaries in a number of states.

The second primary in Georgia was Tuesday May 21 for candidates seeking state and local offices, U.S. Congress and the Georgia Legislature. The ballot also included candidates for county commission, sheriff and district attorney, among others, and some local referendums. On the same ballot were nonpartisan elections for state and local judges.

WHEN IS THE RUNOFF? A number of races will need to be settled by a runoff on Tuesday, June 18.