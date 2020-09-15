ePaper & Mobile App

Download AJC app

Q: What is the AJCePaper?

A: The AJCePaper is a digital replica of the printed newspaper. It is emailed to subscribers every morning by 6 a.m. so you can continue to stay informed wherever you are. The AJCePaper is also available to subscribers by visiting epaper.ajc.com.

Q: How do I access the AJCePaper?

A: You can access it directly at AJC.com/epaper. The AJCePaper is delivered via email to your inbox 7 days a week by 6 a.m. It is a convenient way to read the newspaper on all your digital devices. If you’re not receiving the daily AJCePaper email link, check your spam folder and mark us as not spam. If you’re a subscriber, you already have full access.

Q: Why am I being asked to login to the ePaper?

A: The AJCePaper is a subscriber-only product, which will require you to login to your account. Go to epaper.ajc.com to login.

Q: I can’t login. What do I do?

A: If you’re unable to login because of an issue with your password, follow the instructions titled “How do I recover my password”, included in this FAQ. If you’re experiencing other issues with logging in, please contact Customer Service at customercare@ajc.com or 404-522-4141.

Q: How do I recover my password?

A: If you forgot your password, click the “Forgot Your Password?” link on any login page and enter the email address associated with your account. You will receive an email notification with a link to reset your password.

Q: How can I update the email address that is associated with my account?

A: Log in to the customer dashboard by going to myaccount.ajc.com. Under the ‘My Account’ heading click Account Overview. This will bring you to the My Profile page. Here you can update your email and your password. If you need assistance with updating your information, contact customer service at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: How do I find content? How can I print the AJCePaper?

A: You will have a different experience based on your device and the browser you are using. For questions, contact us at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com and let us know what kind of device and browser you are using. We’ll be happy to help you out!

Q: How can I read the AJCePaper offline?

A: If you are going to be in an area where you will not have internet access or want to save a story to read later, click “Download” and save the entire paper as a PDF.

Q: Can I share stories?

A: Yes. You can select the “Share” button on the page’s top toolbar or the three share buttons on story-level pages. You can share by email, Facebook and Twitter.

Q: Can I save a copy of the ePaper to view later?

A: Yes! You can tap (Download) on the ePaper iPhone/IPad app to save it later. For iPad, click on the Download link at the bottom of the page. For other devices, access the ePaper within your web-browser, click or tap on the Download icon (arrow pointing down) located on the upper right, directly above the e paper and then choose (Select All) in the pop-up box that appears, then click (Download). It will save as a PDF (You’ll see the message “Your PDF is being prepared. Please Wait”).

When the PDF is ready, click on the Blue Link to open your downloaded ePaper. You can then save it for later by clicking on the icon on the upper right to save it as a PDF file for later reading.

Q: How far back does your digital archive go?

A: At this time, digital back issues are available online for roughly the last 3 years.

Q: What Operating Systems (Apple, Mac, Android, Kindle and Windows) are currently supported?

A: Current Operating Systems supported are:

· Windows 10 with current Edge Browser

· IOS 11 and Above. (iPad, iPhone) and (10.12 – 10.15.6 Mac))

· Android Version 6 (Latest is Version 10)

· Private or incognito browsing modes are not officially supported

Q: Why do I need to update my Browser (Firefox, Chrome, Edge)?

A: For better performance and browser security, it is recommended that you always check/update your browser(s) on your device(s) from time-to-time or when your device prompts you for any system software updates.

Q: My ePaper loads slowly or not at all. What do I do?

A: Please clear your browser(s) Cookies/cache (this is usually in the Settings menu and under - (Privacy). To find self-help guides to do this yourself, please google (clearing cookies/cache) for your browser - (you do not need to clear your browser history)). You can also try testing the ePaper on another browser by logging on to epaper.ajc.com. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: Does the AJCePaper update throughout the day?

A: The AJCePaper is a replica of the daily print edition. Occasionally, we may publish sections or editions later in the day based on breaking news events.

Q: I have more than one device. Can I access my digital subscription on more than one computer, smartphone or tablet?

A: Yes, you can access the AJCePaper and AJC.com on all compatible computers, smartphones and tablets. Remember to login to your account to ensure you get the full subscriber experience.

Q: How do I manage my newsletters? I want to unsubscribe from one I am currently receiving or sign up to receive a new one.

A: You can sign up for new newsletters, or opt out of ones you currently receive, by visiting https://myaccount.ajc.com/ajc/preference. Login to your account and click the checkboxes under each newsletter tile to manage your sign-ups.