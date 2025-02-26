Make Pricci’s Veal Scaloppini Piccata

“Italian cooking is simple and straight to the point. The quality of ingredients is paramount for the best result. The veal we use at Pricci is all organic from the Netherlands, which is the best I have found,” wrote Premoli when he sent the recipe. We found veal cutlets in the freezer case at local butcher shop Frazie’s Meat & Market.

The entire cooking time should be no more than 4 minutes so have everything at hand before you start cooking.

In the photo, the veal is accompanied with charred lemon halves, prepared by searing lemon halves in a hot, dry skillet. Other garnishes vary seasonally. In the photo, the garnish is micro sorrel.

Pricci’s Veal Scaloppini Piccata

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 pound veal cutlets, divided into 4 portions

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup white wine, such as sauvignon blanc

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes

2 1/2 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

Put flour in a pie dish and set aside. Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Use a meat mallet or rolling pin to gently pound veal cutlets 1/2-inch thick. Sprinkle both sides of the cutlets with salt and pepper and dip into flour, lightly coating both sides. Shake cutlets to remove excess flour and arrange on prepared wire rack. Discard remaining flour. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place serving platter near cooktop. When oil is shimmering, arrange 2 cutlets in skillet and saute 1 minute per side. Do not overcook. As each cutlet is done, remove to platter. Repeat with remaining cutlets. Pour wine into skillet and use a wooden spoon to scrape the browned bits from the bottom. Add lemon juice and stir to combine. Stir in butter, then add capers and parsley. Taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as desired. Return cutlets to skillet and quickly turn to coat with sauce. Serve immediately, dividing cutlets and sauce between 4 serving plates.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 317 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 27 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 15 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 79 milligrams cholesterol, 367 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Pricci, 500 Pharr Road NE, Atlanta; 404-237-2941, pricciatlanta.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.