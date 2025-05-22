Cooper’s Hawk in Alpharetta serves wine club pitch alongside food and drink

I found the wines to be uneven and tended to enjoy the higher-end options and international varietals, such as the lux bubbles from France. The most expensive glass was $15, with a generous pour. Cooper’s Hawk also serves cocktails and beer. An enjoyable choice was the PBJ old-fashioned, a spin on the classic cocktail that employed Skrewball peanut butter whiskey and was served with a sidecar of sweet red wine (the jam equivalent in the PBJ). It was a fun gimmick that felt earned. Other drinks on the menu were well-made and full of flavor, including such classics as a Manhattan and a Tajin-spiced paloma.

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

The food menu is enormous, with an eclectic mix of Asian, European and South and Central American influences. But the quality of the wide-ranging selections varies.

Drunken shrimp wrapped in bacon and served on dabs of guacamole were tasty, but the seafood disappointed in general. Risotto with shrimp and scallops was gummy, lacking the fresh, light quality you’d hope to find in such a springy dish. The salmon entree was coated in an overpoweringly syrupy soy ginger sauce, and the crab on the crab-crusted beef medallions, part of the menu’s highest-priced entree at $46, was barely there.

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Explore The essential guide to metro Atlanta wine bars

The kitchen did better with humbler dishes, including the excellent meatball appetizer (although it was served with bread that could have come from the grocery aisle), and a solid chopped wedge salad with a sharp blue-cheese dressing.

The chicken giardiniera was a genuine treat, with chicken breasts pounded flat and pan-fried with a crisp crust, served with a savory butter and caper sauce and topped with pickled vegetables.

The service was uneven as well. On each visit, our primary server was wonderful, but the meals were affected by miscues outside of their control. The bar was slow with drinks, and table runners left far too many dirty dishes on the table for too long. When those dishes eventually were cleared, the runners usually forgot to bring fresh silverware.

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recent exploration of the metro area wine scene, people in the industry said quality over quantity is a key to future success.

Cooper’s Hawk is interesting because it has zagged in the other direction, finding success while offering something for nearly everyone. The wine world is built on nuance, yet this place offers a one-stop shop.

It makes for an incredible business, but not an amazing restaurant.

COOPER’S HAWK WINERY AND RESTAURANT

1 out of 4 stars (good) Food: American Service: very good typically, but often slow Noise level: low to moderate Recommended dishes: drunken shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, house-made meatballs, chopped wedge salad, pistachio-crusted grouper, chicken giardiniera, s’more budino Vegetarian dishes: crispy Brussels sprouts, tomato bruschetta, caprese flatbread, roasted vegetable and goat cheese flatbread, tortilla soup, house salad, roasted vegetable enchiladas, gnocchi with roasted butternut squash, sweet corn and tomato risotto, wasabi-buttered mashed potatoes, Mary’s potatoes, roasted broccolini, oven-roasted vegetables, asparagus, grilled broccoli, Asian slaw Alcohol: full bar with extensive selection of private-label wines Price range: $50-$75 per person, excluding drinks Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, with ground-level entry Parking: large, free, on-site lot Nearest MARTA station: none Reservations: recommended; made through OpenTable Outdoor dining: yes Takeout: yes Address, phone: 7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-261-7450 Website: chwinery.com The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook and following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.