Food & Dining Thanksgiving tips from the best chefs around Atlanta And the best hot takes from each of them. Share A dry-brined Thanksgiving turkey has been prepped and is ready to go in the oven. We asked some of Atlanta’s most heralded chefs to share their best Thanksgiving dinner tips. (David Malosh/The New York Times 2024)

CH By Candy Hom 7 minutes ago

There’s a reason why Thanksgiving dinner goes smoothly every year for some people. They understand the wisdom behind the old saying, “too many cooks spoil the broth.” Anyone who’s hosted Thanksgiving knows the perils of a crowded kitchen. There’s always someone standing in front of the drawer containing the potato masher or a helpful relative offering to cube 10 pounds of russets with a butter knife. While too many cooks in the kitchen can be a recipe for disaster, professional chefs guiding you in spirit can definitely be beneficial on a day when many things can go wrong. Related Story 9 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups this week with plenty of Thanksgiving options November 18, 2026 The Atlanta chefs giving you their best Thanksgiving dinner tips I reached out to a number of award-winning chefs and restaurateurs for their best cooking tips, techniques and wisdom. These are the pros who are sharing what works for them, and on the biggest cooking day of the year, the mistakes they’ve made so you don’t have to:

Chef Jason Liang, O by Brush : One Michelin star, James Beard semifinalist, ATL50 restaurant

One Michelin star, James Beard semifinalist, ATL50 restaurant Chef Jarrett Stieber, Little Bear : Michelin Young Chef Award, Eater “Best New Menu”

Michelin Young Chef Award, Eater “Best New Menu” Chef Mia Orino, Kamayan ATL : Michelin recommended, James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist, ATL50 restaurant

Michelin recommended, James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist, ATL50 restaurant Howard Hsu, Sweet Auburn BBQ : Eater “Best Chicken Wings,” Infatuation “Best Restaurants in Poncey-Highland”

Eater “Best Chicken Wings,” Infatuation “Best Restaurants in Poncey-Highland” Chef Soraya Khoury, Hen Mother Cookhouse : Michelin recommended, ATL50 restaurant

Michelin recommended, ATL50 restaurant Chef Ron Hsu, Lazy Betty: One Michelin star, James Beard semifinalist, ATL50 restaurant If you’d also like to hear from some of the biggest chefs and journalists in the country on Thanksgiving Day, our own senior editor Monti Carlo will be answering questions along with Melissa Clark, Ayesha Nurdjaja, J. Kenji López-Alt and Francis Lam during the Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential on Thursday at 11 a.m. Should you brine your turkey? It was unanimous. Every chef brined their turkey, although each had different methods:

Khoury uses a wet brine for 24 hours and a dry rub for another 24 hours.

Orino marinates her turkey overnight.

Stieber prefers a heavy dry cure with spices, but says the concept is the same as a brine.

Related Story As Thanksgiving approaches, metro Atlanta food prices continue to soar November 20, 2026 How to make your turkey stand out, according to chefs “Use mayo instead of butter when coating (the turkey); it helps with keeping the moisture inside the bird,” Ron Hsu explained.

“I like smoking my turkey. Once the skin firms up, I like to mop it with a mixture of stock and butter as it finishes smoking,” Howard Hsu said. “Cooking the legs and the breast of the turkey would be the best hack I have.” Khoury shared. “I will confit the legs (separately from) the roasted breast. It is just so much easier and so much more controlled when it comes to cooking time.” Soraya Khoury, co-owner of Hen Mother Cookhouse, stands in the dining room of her Johns Creek restaurant in 2022. (Chris Hunt for the AJC) Why you shouldn’t cook your entire Thanksgiving meal on the day of

Orino’s most important tip is more of a general guidance: “Don’t ever cook all the dishes on the day of! Plan your menu so that some dishes can be cooked ahead — there are dishes that taste even better if they were cooked ahead,” Orino stated.

The chefs can’t stress it enough. When you create a menu that includes many make-ahead dishes, you can save yourself a lot of juggling the day of. “Start the day before. Anything that gets baked before serving can be made beforehand and finished in the oven the next day, such as dressing, macaroni and cheese, green bean casseroles and even pies. The only thing this doesn’t apply to is the bird itself. This should be taken out from the oven 1 hour before serving to allow it to rest,” Ron Hsu told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stieber agreed with Liang’s advice.

“Prep everything in advance. Plan side dishes that are good at room temp or cold/marinated. Make sure to cook everything in advance so that all you have to do when your guests are arriving is warming up.” Jarred Stieber, chef and owner of Little Bear, recommends prepping everything before the big day. (Bailey Garrot for the AJC 2025) Related Story Expert cocktail recipes for your Thanksgiving table November 15, 2026

Thanksgiving mains that aren’t turkey If a 14-pound bird seems like a daunting task to take on, you don’t have to do it. Rather, find something else you’d be interested in cooking and remove the unnecessary stress associated with turkey. “I prefer crispy roasted duck over turkey,” Liang shared. He marinates his duck with saikyo miso — a traditional white miso from Kyoto, Japan — along with aromatics like fresh thyme, rosemary and garlic, then hay-smokes it for a nice herbal aroma. “For us, it’s lechon belly (roasted pork belly). Thanksgiving is a cross-cultural holiday for our family and having lechon on the Thanksgiving table is as important as turkey,” Orino shared. Mia Orino owns Kamayan ATL, a Filipino restaurant on Buford Highway, with her husband and business partner, Carlo Gan. (Courtesy of Angie Webb) Stieber suggested using a smaller bird.

“Replace it with one to a few (depending on your group size) gorgeous roast chickens.” Supplementing the turkey with another main dish is also a good idea. There are two reasons to do this. First, it gives your guests more variety if they find turkey boring. Second, if the turkey overcooks and is too dry, there’s a backup main dish to save the day. Don’t take shortcuts on these Thanksgiving dishes Orino stressed not to take any shortcuts on the stock. “The turkey stock — I just love the smell of the stock with all its aromatics simmering while I prepare other dishes.” “Bread rolls. They’re actually fairly easy to make and pretty inexpensive as well. The flavor of homemade rolls is far superior to anything you can find in a grocery store,” Ron Hsu said. Howard Hsu suggested taking the time to make a bechamel-based macaroni and cheese.

Related Story From the archives: An easy make-ahead Thanksgiving dessert (that isn’t pie) November 15, 2026 The best tip for stuffing Ron Hsu shared that his stuffing incorporates the innards of the turkey. “It gives it a lot more flavor and there’s less waste,” he explained. So don’t discard that bag of organ meats inside the cavity of the turkey this year. Chop them up, saute them in some butter and add them to your stuffing or dressing. Lazy Betty executive chef Ron Hsu, shown here inside his Atlanta home, says his stuffing incorporates the innards of the turkey. “It gives it a lot more flavor and there’s less waste.” (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Here are some Thanksgiving hot takes from Atlanta’s chefs “Sweet cornbread doesn’t belong on the table!” — Ron Hsu

“We have dumplings and noodles at the dinner table.” — Howard Hsu

“If you don’t make leftover sandwiches with Hawaiian rolls the next day, you’re an idiot!” — Stieber

“Canned beets is a no-no, I will never serve it to anyone I love.” — Orino

“Sometimes we serve a Taiwanese hot pot with king crab, seafood and veggies instead of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.” — Liang

“Less is more on Thanksgiving. After being a chef for almost 20 years, I have tried my fair share of wild sides and crazy turkey cooking techniques … there’s just no need to be that adventurous with the main meal.” — Khoury There’s no shame in asking for help during Thanksgiving prep Some of us want to take charge of the biggest meal of the year on our own, but it’s a hefty responsibility that comes with a lot of stress. When I asked Orino how she sets herself up for success, she said two simple words: