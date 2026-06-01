Make Peruvian-style chicken cutlets in minutes

Chicken cutlets are thin boneless, skinless chicken breasts made by cutting a breast in half horizontally. You can usually find them in the poultry section of your grocery store’s meat department, or you can cut them yourself.

Deeply spiced with crackling skin and juicy, salty meat, spit-roasted Peruvian chicken is a delight. Making a whole roasted chicken in this style at home is fairly easy to do — all you need is a hot grill or oven and some time. But it’s usually a no go for busy weeknight meals. Instead, take the spirit of Peruvian chicken and adapt it to quick-cooking chicken cutlets for a meal that’s just as good but ready in less than 30 minutes.

To do so, place a boneless chicken breast on a cutting board. Hold a sharp, thin knife parallel to the cutting board and place your hand flat on top of the breast. Using short strokes of the knife, carefully cut the breast in half as if you are butterflying the breast, but cutting it all the way through.

How to cook juicy chicken breast cutlets on the stove

Chicken breast cutlets are a great weeknight protein because they cook in a matter of minutes. But because they are so lean (and cook so quickly), it can be challenging to get a good sear without overcooking.

The trick is to cook them through almost completely on one side. This extended cook time gets the first side deeply browned without risking a dry center. A quick couple of minutes on the second side ensures the meat is no longer pink.

Rotisserie chicken seasoning is a flavor-packed shortcut for Peruvian-style chicken

Peruvian rotisserie chicken is usually coated in a plethora of spices and chiles. Such a long ingredient list won’t work for a 5:30 Challenge recipe, so we’ll need to substitute a spice blend. The most widely available blend that will get you close to an authentic flavor profile is rotisserie chicken seasoning. It usually contains a mix of ground chiles, warm spices and dried alliums for a balanced, slightly spicy flavor.