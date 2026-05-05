Food & Dining Cinco de Mayo pop-up, Nando’s on the Beltline and more Atlanta food events Plus, how the Big Green Egg is celebrating National Cookout Day. Nando's Peri-Peri features bowls, salads, wraps and other items made with the chicken. (Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri)

By Olivia Wakim 12 minutes ago Share

This week in metro Atlanta, find food-focused things to do including a sneak peek of an anticipated Poncey-Highland restaurant, a Nando’s chicken pop-up on the Beltline and a celebration of cookouts with the Big Green Egg. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @someluckatl

Cinco with Some Luck Some Luck, the Thai bar coming to Poncey-Highland from the team behind Talat Market, has been in the works since 2024, and it’s getting closer to opening. But in the meantime, get a taste of the menu during a Cinco de Mayo party at Talat Market in Summerhill. Attendees can enjoy cocktails, the first run of Some Luck’s merchandise, tattoo artist MickyTat2 and food from both Some Luck and Talat Market, including lemon pepper wings with lemongrass and white pepper. 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, instagram.com/someluckatl Head to the Krog District for a Nando's pop-up this weekend. (Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri)

Nando’s Peri-Peri pop-up on the Beltline In preparation for the forthcoming debut of Nando’s Peri-Peri in Krog Street Market, the South African chicken chain will host an immersive tasting experience on the Beltline in the Krog District. The installation offers customers a taste of its crispy chips (or French fries), flame-grilled peri-peri chicken, named for the bird’s eye chili pepper included in many of its sauces, and a sauce bar.

Nando’s is taking over the former Bar Mercado space in Krog Street Market. This will be its third Georgia location in addition to ones in Dunwoody’s High Street development and in Peachtree Corners 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. nandosperiperi.com The Big Green Egg is celebrating National Cookout Day with several restaurant activations. (Courtesy of the Big Green Egg) National Cookout Day The Big Green Egg is celebrating National Cookout Day (May 9) by encouraging people to get together and grill. Several metro Atlanta chefs and restaurants will host cooking demos and offer food samples made with the Egg in honor of the day. Participating restaurants include: ASW Distillery. Find pizza samples from noon-4 p.m. and Big Green Egg cooking demos at 1 and 2 p.m.

199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. aswdistillery.com/distillery-toast-fiddler-bge-bourbon Poco Loco. Head here for beef barbacoa made on the Egg. Chef Nick Melvin shared in a social media post that he takes beef shoulder seasoned in a house rub and loads it into the Egg with lump charcoal and oak. After the beef is smoked, it’s marinated over night in a barbacoa sauce and wrapped in toasted banana leaves, then steamed for several hours until tender. Get a taste of the barbacoa from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 233 College Ave., Decatur. instagram.com/pocolocoatl Owens & Co. This barbecue eatery will offer a Big Green Egg brisket burger from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 6255 Riverview Road SE, Mableton. instagram.com/owensandco