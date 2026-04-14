Food & Dining Stuff your Stanley water bottle with frozen custard and more food events this week Plus, experience traditional Kölsch-style service and enjoy unlimited samples at Taste of Atlanta Taste of Atlanta returns for its annual food festival in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta)

By Olivia Wakim 55 minutes ago Share

This week in metro Atlanta, check out these three food- and drink-focused events, including the 25th Taste of Atlanta festival, a German beer-inspired 5K in Summerhill and a playful frozen custard promotion. Here’s what to do this week:

RELATED Piedmont Park’s 2026 Dogwood Festival sees lighter traffic, ticketing confusion Taste of Atlanta Celebrate 25 years of Taste of Atlanta this week as it brings local restaurants together for an evening festival in west Midtown. The festival, which debuted in 2001, highlights Atlanta chefs and mixologists around the city. Tickets include unlimited food and beverage tastings from more than 24 restaurants, including Antico, Bistro Niko, Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, El Super Pan, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Mission + Market, NFA Burger, Morelli’s Ice Cream and Woody’s Cheesesteaks. There will also be live music throughout the evening, and at the end of the night attendees can head to Your 3rd Spot for an after-party with free entry and experience passes from 9 p.m.-midnight. 6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 16. $95-$135 per person. 1333 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. toa25th.tasteofatlanta.com A server brings Kölsch, a German beer, to customers at Halfway Crooks' annual Kölsch Fest. (Courtesy of Halfway Crooks)

Kölsch Fest Halfway Crooks Beer will hold its annual Kölsch Fest this weekend in Summerhill. This is Halfway Crooks’ celebration of the Kölsch, a style of beer that originated in Cologne, Germany, and is known for its gold appearance and crisp taste.

The festivities begin with the 5 K’s for Kölsch. It consists of five 1K routes, each representing a 20 centiliter pour, or about 7 ounces, of Farina Kölsch, according to the website. With every completed kilometer, runners earn a pour, which are served immediately after the 5 K’s in the Biergarten. The rest of the festival will feature live music, food and traditional Kölsch-style service during which customers receive a stange, or the traditional tall glass in which Kölsch is served, and a coaster on which the server marks the number of beer refills. A server will walk around refilling beer until customers have had their fill, after which they can bring up the coaster and pay for the Kölsch consumed. Kölsch Fest. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 60 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. halfwaycrooks.beer/events/kolsch-fest-2026 Kölsch 5 K’s. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 60 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. $28 per person. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/5KsforKolsch RELATED New Funwoody restaurant, World Cup Popsicle flavors and more from Atlanta’s food scene Berens Frozen Custard will hold a Stuff Your Stanley day this week. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)