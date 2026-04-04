Food & Dining Michelin Guide 2026 ceremony moving to Nashville; more from Atlanta’s dining scene It was an eventful week, with the Michelin Guide announcing its next ceremony date, several popular restaurants extending their menus and more. Michelin Star winners gather on stage at the ceremony for the Atlanta guide in 2024, the second year the guidebook rated restaurants in the metro area. The Michelin Guide 2026 American South ceremony will be held in Nashville in October. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Henri Hollis April 4, 2026 Share

It was an eventful week for the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, with the Michelin Guide announcing its next ceremony date, several popular restaurants extending their menus, a slew of new openings and more. Music City will mint 2026 Michelin stars Nashville will host this year’s Michelin Guide American South ceremony on Oct. 21, the French tire company announced this week.

The globally famous restaurant guidebook began rating restaurants in the metro Atlanta area in 2023 but expanded to cover a larger region dubbed the American South last year. The most recent guide rated restaurants from Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and included the existing metro Atlanta guide. The Michelin Guide 2026 American South ceremony will take place in Nashville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy of Michelin) Curiously, the American South guide did not include parts of Georgia outside of metro Atlanta, a quirk that has never been formally addressed by Michelin. The first edition of the Michelin Guide American South was revealed last year at a ceremony in Greenville, S.C., home to Michelin’s North American headquarters. At the time, company representatives said the ceremony would move to different locations within the region each year. Nashville was named the next host city earlier this week.

“Last year marked a momentous year for the American South as we proudly introduced the very first U.S. regional selection of restaurants to travelers both near and far,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a press statement. “As our anonymous Inspectors prepare the restaurant selection for 2026, Nashville stood out as a fitting backdrop for the ceremony thanks to its vibrant entertainment culture, local food influences and shining culinary talent.”

flavorofgeorgia.caes.uga.edu RELATED Aria, Mujo named Atlanta’s only James Beard Award 2026 finalists Established restaurants debut new service options Several popular Atlanta restaurants introduced new service options this week. Fluffy pancakes will be on the menu when Little Sparrow debuts brunch April 11. (Courtesy of Little Sparrow) Little Sparrow, the French-inspired restaurant from chef Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group, will begin serving weekend brunch April 11. Brunch will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, serving trendy items like golden pancakes, Belgian waffles and salmon hollandaise. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, littlesparrowatl.com

The peanut noodle old fashioned, a new cocktail at Blackjack Bar Tapas in Midtown. (Angie Webb, courtesy of Blackjack Bar Tapas) Blackjack Bar Tapas, the Thai restaurant and cocktail bar in Midtown, is now open for weekday lunch. New menu items include crispy salmon skin with squid ink noodles, beer-battered grouper and chips and a peanut noodle old fashioned cocktail. 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com Items from Nakato's new happy hour menu. (Heidi Harris, courtesy of Nakato) Nakato Japanese Restaurant in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood introduced a new happy hour menu this week. Available Monday — Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m., Nakato will serve several beverage deals, including $6 Sapporo drafts and $10 cocktails. A small menu of shareable bar bites will be available, like tamari-cured quail eggs, avocado tuna dip and a $30 sushi board.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com Restaurant openings Three Taverns Ponce Brew Terminal will feature food from DAS BBQ. (Andrew Thomas Lee, courtesy of Three Taverns Brewery) Three Taverns Ponce Brew Terminal will open Saturday at Ponce City Market, bringing a combination brewery, distillery and kitchen to the development. Food will be provided by DAS BBQ. 680 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3355, threetavernsbrewery.com 7 Brew, the rapidly expanding coffee franchise, opened a new location in Milton on Thursday.

12875 Hwy. 9, Milton. 479-358-9274, 7brew.com Bite More, a fast-casual halal chain, held a grand opening at a new location in Duluth on Friday. 2148 Duluth Hwy., Duluth. 943-296-4518, bitemore.us Spread Bagelry, a bagel chain opening in Buckhead, will hold its grand opening April 9. 47 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. spreadbagelry.com

Babygirl, a new restaurant from chef Hudson Rouse, who closed the popular breakfast destination Rising Son at the end of last month, will open April 11, the business announced on social media. 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-9692, instagram.com/babygirl.atl Smalls Sliders, a fast-casual chain, will open in Marietta on April 14, restaurant representatives told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 2355 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. 470-412-0388, smallssliders.com RELATED Exclusive: Jazz club Churchill Grounds to reopen in former Decatur post office New restaurant announcements Chinese restaurant Blue Willow will open its second location, and first outside New York, in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Blue Willow)