Michelin Guide 2026 ceremony moving to Nashville; more from Atlanta’s dining scene
It was an eventful week, with the Michelin Guide announcing its next ceremony date, several popular restaurants extending their menus and more.
Michelin Star winners gather on stage at the ceremony for the Atlanta guide in 2024, the second year the guidebook rated restaurants in the metro area. The Michelin Guide 2026 American South ceremony will be held in Nashville in October. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
It was an eventful week for the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, with the Michelin Guide announcing its next ceremony date, several popular restaurants extending their menus, a slew of new openings and more.
Music City will mint 2026 Michelin stars
Nashville will host this year’s Michelin Guide American South ceremony on Oct. 21, the French tire company announced this week.
The first edition of the Michelin Guide American South was revealed last year at a ceremony in Greenville, S.C., home to Michelin’s North American headquarters. At the time, company representatives said the ceremony would move to different locations within the region each year. Nashville was named the next host city earlier this week.
“Last year marked a momentous year for the American South as we proudly introduced the very first U.S. regional selection of restaurants to travelers both near and far,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a press statement. “As our anonymous Inspectors prepare the restaurant selection for 2026, Nashville stood out as a fitting backdrop for the ceremony thanks to its vibrant entertainment culture, local food influences and shining culinary talent.”
No further information was released about the next version of the Michelin Guide American South, including whether the rest of the state of Georgia would be considered by the company’s anonymous inspectors.
The Flavor of Georgia contest hosted by UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, a proving ground for food products made in the state, announced its 2026 winners Monday.
Papa Mountain, which makes baked goods in Augusta, was the competition’s overall winner with its Garlic and Herb Bread Rolls. Event attendees selected Ocmulgee Orchards’ Sugar Fried Pecans for the People’s Choice award.
Here’s the full list of winners in all 12 categories:
Baked Goods: Garlic and Herb Bread Rolls by Papa Mountain in Augusta
Barbecue Sauces and Seasonings: Crunchy Peanut Seasoning by PODI Life in Cumming
Several popular Atlanta restaurants introduced new service options this week.
Fluffy pancakes will be on the menu when Little Sparrow debuts brunch April 11. (Courtesy of Little Sparrow)
Little Sparrow, the French-inspired restaurant from chef Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group, will begin serving weekend brunch April 11. Brunch will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, serving trendy items like golden pancakes, Belgian waffles and salmon hollandaise.
The peanut noodle old fashioned, a new cocktail at Blackjack Bar Tapas in Midtown. (Angie Webb, courtesy of Blackjack Bar Tapas)
Blackjack Bar Tapas, the Thai restaurant and cocktail bar in Midtown, is now open for weekday lunch. New menu items include crispy salmon skin with squid ink noodles, beer-battered grouper and chips and a peanut noodle old fashioned cocktail.
Items from Nakato's new happy hour menu. (Heidi Harris, courtesy of Nakato)
Nakato Japanese Restaurant in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood introduced a new happy hour menu this week. Available Monday — Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m., Nakato will serve several beverage deals, including $6 Sapporo drafts and $10 cocktails. A small menu of shareable bar bites will be available, like tamari-cured quail eggs, avocado tuna dip and a $30 sushi board.
Chinese restaurant Blue Willow will open its second location, and first outside New York, in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Blue Willow)
Blue Willow, a Chinese restaurant founded in New York, will open its second-ever location in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood later this year. The restaurant, which focuses on cuisine from the Hunan region, will take over a space in the Inman Quarter building. Restaurant representatives have not shared a specific opening date.
Hundredfold, an American brasserie from James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth, will open in the Battery in the fall, according to a news release. The restaurant, which will be managed by hospitality vendor Delaware North’s specialty arm, the Patina Group, will be located in Five Ballpark Center, the office building that is home to Truist Securities.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.