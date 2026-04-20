5:30 Challenge

Make a risotto-inspired dish in 30 minutes or less

No time for rice risotto? Make this quick orzotto recipe with spring asparagus and without constant stirring.
Asparagus Orzotto. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Food styling by Kate Williams)
Asparagus Orzotto. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Risotto is an infinitely adaptable dish that seems like it could be pulled off in 30 minutes. But, here’s the thing — it can’t. You’ll spend 20 to 25 minutes on the rice alone and still need to sauté aromatics and cook any additions. Anyone who says you can make risotto in half an hour is pulling your leg.

Instead, make a similar dish — orzotto.

What is orzotto?

A cousin of risotto, orzotto is a creamy dish made from orzo pasta instead of rice. It’s absolutely not the same thing as an authentic risotto, but because orzo cooks in a fraction of the time as rice, it can be made in less than 30 minutes. Just like risotto, orzotto is a blank canvas for flavor, which makes it a great dish to adapt with different seasonal vegetables. In this case, we’re using bright spring asparagus.

Constant stirring isn’t necessary for orzotto

Another benefit to orzotto is that you don’t need to stir it constantly or add broth every few minutes. Simply combine the toasted dry pasta with broth, bring it to a simmer and let it cook (mostly) untended. You’ll only need to stir it every few minutes to prevent the orzo from clumping or sticking to the bottom of the skillet.

A Parmesan cheese rind makes a quick, umami-rich broth

Instead of reaching for boxed broth, you can make a far more flavorful homemade one in the time it takes to bring water to a simmer. All you need is water, a Parmesan cheese rind and some salt. (You’ll use the cheese in the dish anyway.) Bring all three to a simmer — that’s it. The Parmesan rind brings salty umami, and the simmering liquid is perfect for cooking asparagus.

Blanching asparagus keeps it bright and snappy

The best way to keep the asparagus crisp-tender in an orzotto is to cook it separately. This does add another pot and another step to the recipe, but it gives a far better result than cooking the asparagus with the pasta. (This alternative leads to inconsistent results and can create more clumps in the orzo, preventing it from cooking evenly.) Simply add the asparagus to the simmering Parmesan cheese broth, cook it until bright green, then let it sit on a sheet pan or plate while you cook the pasta. No need to use an ice bath.

Butter and Parmesan cheese give orzotto a rich, creamy texture

Just like in a traditional risotto, the final step for orzotto is to stir in butter and cheese. Both ingredients give the orzotto a rich, creamy body, as well as a bit of additional fat and salt to season and round out any rough edges of flavor. Once you’ve added the cheese, the clock is ticking — serve the orzotto straight away to keep it creamy.

Asparagus Orzotto

  1. Combine the water, Parmesan cheese rind and salt in a large saucepan and bring to a simmer. Add the asparagus and cook until bright green, about 1 minute. Use a slotted spoon to transfer asparagus to a sheet pan or plate to cool. Remove and discard the rind, reserving the broth.
  2. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. When the butter is foamy, add the shallot and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the orzo and cook, stirring, until it starts to turn golden brown, about 1 minute.
  3. Carefully stir in the broth and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring every few minutes, until the mixture thickens and the orzo is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.
  4. Meanwhile, finely grate 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Reserve the remaining wedge for another use.
  5. Stir the grated Parmesan cheese and remaining 2 tablespoons butter into the orzotto until fully incorporated. Fold in the asparagus and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Serves 4 to 6.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

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