Fine dining, breakfast themes lead nearly 20 new Atlanta restaurants opened in April

Nearly 20 new restaurants joined the metro Atlanta restaurant scene in April, compared to just a handful of closures.
The month’s openings were almost evenly split between restaurants at opposite ends of the dining spectrum: About half the new openings were upscale, full-service dinner restaurants, while the other half were counter-service or breakfast-specific.
Details from Koshu Club's interior, the new Japanese restaurant from Mujo chef J. Trent Harris and Castellucci Hospitality Group, opened in Buckhead on April 13. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Koshu Club)
Ikara, another ambitious restaurant, opened in Atlantic Station, where it gives Indian cuisine the fine-dining treatment.
Several casual breakfast restaurants also joined the restaurant scene, led by Babygirl from chef Hudson Rouse, who recently shuttered Rising Son in Avondale Estates. Stellow Coffee & Floral opened a permanent shop in Chamblee, while chains like 7 Brew, Biscuit Belly and Spread Bagelry landed new locations in the metro area.
Though there were just a few closures to report, the shuttering of Hero Diner and Psito in Summerhill is apparently part of a larger story brewing in Alabama. The hospitality company that owns both restaurants, Pihakis Restaurant Group, has also closed multiple restaurants in its native Birmingham and faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, AL.com reported.
Metro Atlanta restaurant openings
7 Brew, the rapidly expanding coffee franchise, opened a new location in Milton on April 2.
Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style brunch chain, opened its second Georgia location in Peachtree City on April 24. The brunch chain’s founders, Chad and Lauren Coulter, are both from Georgia, according to a news release.
Breakfast on Luckie Street opened at the very beginning of April, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. The Southern-style breakfast spot is located just across the street from the Georgia Aquarium’s parking deck.
A selection of menu items from Clark's Steakhouse, opened in Buckhead in April 2026. (Courtesy of Angie Webb)
Clark’s Steakhouse opened in Buckhead April 23 with a combination of New York steakhouse sensibilities and Southern influences, according to a news release. The restaurant comes from Rich Clark, the restaurateur behind C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Sandy Springs, Brookhaven and Cumberland.
Ikara, a fine-dining Indian restaurant from chef Yugal Sharma, opened April 10 in Atlantic Station. Though it debuted with a typical a la carte service style, Sharma plans to offer a nine-course progressive tasting menu in the future.
J. Alexander’s opened at The Battery on April 27, the fine-dining chain announced in a news release. The unique location will be the first with a garage-door-style opening in the bar area to serve customers during Atlanta Braves game days or other events.
Details from Koshu Club's interior, the new Japanese restaurant from Mujo chef J. Trent Harris and Castellucci Hospitality Group. It opens in Buckhead April 13. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee / Koshu Club)
Koshu Club, the highly anticipated new Japanese restaurant from the team behind Mujo, the No. 1 restaurant on the Atlanta 50 list, opened April 14 in the 99 West Paces apartment building in Buckhead. J. Trent Harris, the executive chef at Mujo who was named a James Beard Award finalist this spring, is leading the restaurant with a menu featuring elements of Japanese cuisine he doesn’t offer at sushi-focused Mujo.
Le Faucheur Tearoom, a boutique, European-style tea room, opened in Dunwoody in early April, owner Valerie Fatemi announced. The brick-and-mortar location builds off Fatemi’s mobile tea service, The Cheeky TeaCup, which has served tea at hundreds of private events around metro Atlanta, she said in a news release.
Mai Thai Kitchen and Bar began its soft opening in Buckhead on April 22, the restaurant announced on social media. The restaurant, which is located in the Buckhead Court shopping center on Roswell Road, draws inspiration from the historic fusion of Thai and European cuisine, according to its website.
A rendering of the patio addition to Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails in Dunwoody Village. (Rendering by John W. Boggs Jr., RA Principal)
Stable Comfort Food and Cocktails, a new Southern restaurant, joined the fun in Dunwoody Village on April 9. The new restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Steak & Grace. It’s the latest concept created by David Abes, founder of Funwoody Restaurants and DASH Hospitality. The Funwoody lineup already includes four restaurants in the Dunwoody Village development: Barn Booze and Bites, Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop, Message in a Bottle and Morty’s Meat Supply.
Bar Ti Amo, an Italian restaurant and espresso bar in Buckhead, has closed. It’s not clear when the restaurant shut down; news of the closure was shared by a reader and confirmed by the AJC.
Psito is a new Greek fast-casual restaurant on Georgia Avenue in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood. March 24, 2025 (Credit: Angie Mosier, courtesy of Psito)
Hero Diner and Psito, sister restaurants in Summerhill from the Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group, both closed this month. Representatives from the hospitality company have not responded to requests for more information from the AJC, but local reports from Alabama indicate that Pihakis Restaurant Group has shut down multiple restaurants in Birmingham and faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Another location of Hero Diner in Fayetteville’s Trillith development is also listed as temporarily closed.
Tomorrow’s News Today reported a trio of closures this month: Voagies, the vegan hoagie restaurant from Pinky Cole; Jinya Ramen in Roswell; and local fast-casual Indian restaurant NaanStop at Atlantic Station.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.