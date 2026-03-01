The tapa recipe that’s been a Boqueria menu staple for nearly 20 years

We enjoy dining at Boqueria because we are huge fans of tapas. We love trying the different items on the menu, whether vegetable, seafood or meat, but we never fail to order the tortilla espanola. How do they manage to always produce such tender, flavorful potatoes?

Tortilla Espanola, or Spanish tortilla, is a mainstay of the menu at the 11 Boqueria locations, and has been on the menu for almost 20 years.

Yann de Rochefort, the founder of Boqueria, provided the recipe and these notes. “What defines a proper Spanish tortilla is a question that has animated kitchens across Spain for generations. For some cooks, it is simply potatoes slowly softened in olive oil and bound with eggs into a thick omelet. Others insist onions are essential. Some prefer the center barely set, while others cook it through until firm. Like many enduring dishes, the answer often comes down to where and how you learned to make it.

“At Boqueria, we lean toward the version that includes onions, with the eggs cooked just to the edge of set. In Spain, the tortilla is often one of the first dishes children learn to prepare at home. If they can master it, so can you.”

The restaurant uses sweet yellow Spanish onions. If you can’t find Spanish onions, any in-season sweet onions will work. The olive oil remaining after the potatoes and onions are cooked can be used as a flavored oil for scrambling eggs or sautéing root vegetables.