For a fresh spring gimlet, make this thyme-infused cocktail from Miller Union

Spring herbs add fresh, savory flavors to cocktails, going beyond the usual sweet or sour notes. Miller Thyme, Miller Union’s take on a gimlet, is made with fresh thyme-infused simple syrup that offers a balanced, herbaceous finish.
The cocktails at Miller Union are always top-notch, but our favorite is Miller Thyme. It’s pretty much perfect. Is it tricky to make?
— Ian Katz, Atlanta
Miller Thyme is made with London dry gin, and lemon juice instead of the traditional lime juice. It’s a recipe that delivers a harmonious blend of citrus brightness and botanical depth. Vince Landi of Miller Union calls the cocktail bright, refreshing and ready to steal the spotlight.
Landi, general manager and partner at Miller Union, shared the recipes. Miller Thyme has been on the menu since the day Miller Union opened, and is the creation of Cara Laudino, Miller Union’s former bar manager.
The recipe calls for double straining, which means straining it through a Hawthorne cocktail strainer and a fine-mesh strainer so no bits of ice, lemon pulp or herbs make it into your drink.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine gin, lemon juice and thyme-infused simple syrup.
- Add a scoop of ice and shake 30 seconds.
- Double strain and pour into a Nick and Nora glass or coupe. Garnish with a pinch of thyme leaves.
Makes 1.
Per serving: 127 calories (percent of calories from fat, 2), trace protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.
Thyme-Infused Simple Syrup
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- Generous handful of fresh thyme springs
- In a medium saucepan, bring water to a rolling boil over high heat. Turn off heat.
- Add sugar and stir until sugar has completely dissolved.
- Add thyme and cover saucepan.
- Let mixture steep until you are pleased with the flavor, tasting in 5-minute intervals. The thyme flavor will intensify the longer it sits.
- When satisfied with the flavor, discard thyme sprigs.
- When syrup is cool, strain mixture and transfer syrup to a jar. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Makes 16 ounces.
Per ½ ounce: 25 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, trace sodium.
From the menu of … Miller Union, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, millerunion.com.
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