Flavor boosters make tasty white turkey chili in minutes

Weeknight chili recipes typically lean heavily on chili powder, tomatoes and ground beef, but this is not the only way to achieve a quick, hearty meal-in-a-bowl. White chili recipes, which get their spice from green chiles instead of dried red, deliver a mild, subtle heat and creamy texture.

As with any 5:30 Challenge adaptation of a dish usually cooked low and slow, the key to success is boosting flavor using as few ingredients as possible. Here, the combination of canned diced green chiles (hot, mild or a mixture of the two all work) and tomatillo salsa brings heat and flavorful aromatics to the chili. A handful of fresh cilantro stirred in at the end adds brightness. And using the liquid from two cans of cannellini beans adds far more oomph than water or even boxed stock — in addition to seasoning, the thick, starchy liquid creates a similar texture to long-simmered chili.