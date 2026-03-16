5:30 Challenge

Flavor boosters make tasty white turkey chili in minutes

For toppings, a scoop of sour cream and a few sliced scallions are nice, or simply serve with cilantro at the table.
Quick White Turkey Chili. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Quick White Turkey Chili. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
2 hours ago

Weeknight chili recipes typically lean heavily on chili powder, tomatoes and ground beef, but this is not the only way to achieve a quick, hearty meal-in-a-bowl. White chili recipes, which get their spice from green chiles instead of dried red, deliver a mild, subtle heat and creamy texture.

As with any 5:30 Challenge adaptation of a dish usually cooked low and slow, the key to success is boosting flavor using as few ingredients as possible. Here, the combination of canned diced green chiles (hot, mild or a mixture of the two all work) and tomatillo salsa brings heat and flavorful aromatics to the chili. A handful of fresh cilantro stirred in at the end adds brightness. And using the liquid from two cans of cannellini beans adds far more oomph than water or even boxed stock — in addition to seasoning, the thick, starchy liquid creates a similar texture to long-simmered chili.

This recipe works best with ground dark meat turkey, also known as 93% lean ground turkey. Ground turkey breast (most often called “extra lean”) can work, but won’t carry as much flavor. If using leaner meat, increase the olive oil to 3 tablespoons to account for the reduced-fat meat. Ground chicken can also be substituted; as with extra-lean turkey, you’ll want to increase the olive oil.

As far as toppings go, the best ones are whatever you already have on hand. A scoop of sour cream and a few sliced scallions are nice, but if you don’t have them, simply serve with a little additional cilantro at the table.

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Quick White Turkey Chili

  1. In a Dutch oven or other large pot over medium heat, heat the oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the turkey, salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the green chiles and their juices and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute.
  2. Add the beans, along with their canning liquid, and the salsa. Stir. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili is slightly thickened and the beans are flavorful, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and remove from the heat.
  3. Serve topped with more cilantro and additional toppings as desired.

Serves 4.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

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