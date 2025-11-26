Whole lemon dressing brightens slaw side dish

Crispy raw, shaved Brussels sprouts, tossed in whole lemon dressing with dried cherries and herbs, make a delicious hearty slaw. (Courtesy of Virginia Willis)

Whole lemon dressing is marvelous alchemy. Made from pureeing the whole lemon, it’s bold and bright, like sunshine in a bottle. Lemon juice is intensely tart, the pith notoriously bitter and the rind bursts with tangy citrus oil. When the whole lemon is pureed, the sharp combination smooths into pure lemon flavor. It’s the perfect complement to shaved Brussels sprouts, making a flavorful mayo-free slaw.

Brussels sprouts are brassicas, also called cruciferous vegetables. They are well-known for their antioxidant and nutrient content. Brassicas, including Brussels sprouts, are high in fiber, which is important for digestive health.