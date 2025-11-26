Whole lemon dressing brightens slaw side dish

Crispy raw, shaved Brussels sprouts, tossed in whole lemon dressing with dried cherries and herbs, make a delicious hearty slaw. (Courtesy of Virginia Willis)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Whole lemon dressing is marvelousalchemy. Made from pureeing the whole lemon, it’s bold and bright, like sunshine in a bottle. Lemon juice is intensely tart, the pith notoriously bitter and the rind bursts with tangy citrus oil. When the whole lemon is pureed, the sharp combination smooths intopure lemon flavor. It’s the perfect complement to shaved Brussels sprouts, making a flavorful mayo-free slaw.
Brussels sprouts are brassicas, also called cruciferous vegetables. They are well-known for their antioxidant and nutrient content.Brassicas, including Brussels sprouts, are high in fiber, which is important for digestive health.
Fiber alsocontributes to the crisp texture of this slaw. Shaved sprouts can soak up dressings without losing crunch. Unlike traditional cabbage slaw, which can quickly become limp and soggy, the thinly shaved Brussels sprouts hold their shape and provide a firm, hearty crunch that lasts, even when made ahead of time.
Toast the pine nuts: Add the pine nuts to a small, dry skillet in a single layer. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, 3-5 minutes, until golden brown. Immediately transfer toasted nuts from the hot skillet to a small bowl to prevent burning.
In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the slicing disk, shred the Brussels sprouts. Transfer the shredded sprouts to a large bowl. Add the toasted pine nuts, dried cherries and 3 tablespoons parsley. Stir to combine.
Make the dressing: Wipe out the food processor bowl with a clean towel. Fit the bowl with the metal S-blade. Add ½ of thelemon slices, garlic, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth, about 2 minutes.
With the motor running, drizzle oliveoil through the feed tube. Process until well-combined and thickened.
Pour the dressing over the Brussels sprouts mixtureand toss to coat. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with the remaining lemon slices and 1 tablespoon parsley. Serve immediately.
Serves 8.
Per serving: 164 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 3 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 163 milligrams sodium.