From the menu...

There’s no quicker breakfast than South City Kitchen’s overnight oats

This simple no-cook recipe combines several nutritional heavyweights to make a satisfying breakfast.
Overnight Oats made and styled by chef James Potts at South City Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man)
Overnight Oats made and styled by chef James Potts at South City Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man)
By C.W. Cameron for the AJC
36 minutes ago

We like grabbing a quick breakfast at South City Kitchen in Avalon as a healthy start to our workday. The menu has a lot of delicious choices, but the one that intrigues my girlfriend is their overnight oat bowl. We are wondering if we can make it at home.

— Greg Bell, Alpharetta

James Potts, executive chef at South City Kitchen in Avalon, shared the recipe and wrote, “This dish is about letting the oats shine and adding a subtle sweetness to balance the flavor. Southern cooking emphasizes patience, and these overnight oats are worth the wait.”

This simple no-cook recipe combines several nutritional heavyweights to make a satisfying breakfast. Chia seeds add protein and additional fiber to the base of oats and create a pudding-like texture and adding cinnamon increases the antioxidants in the dish.

Overnight Oats made and styled by chef James Potts at South City Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man)
Overnight Oats made and styled by chef James Potts at South City Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man)

South City Kitchen’s Overnight Oat Bowl

  1. In a large bowl, stir together almond milk, oats, chia seeds, agave syrup and cinnamon.
  2. Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight. Can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 324 calories (percent of calories from fat, 26), 9 grams protein, 53 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, 12 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 174 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... South City Kitchen, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 678-722-3602. southcitykitchen.com/avalon

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us, and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

More Stories

The Latest

AAJC 121723 DISH OF THE WEEK

Popular Filipino restaurant moving, and more from the Atlanta dining scene

Check out these 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

How to ‘friction maxx’ your way in the kitchen through Atlanta’s winter weather

Keep Reading

Check out these 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

Here’s why I’ve eaten a salad every day since August and what I’ve learned

There’s a lot to love about Old Vinings Inn’s TV-themed cocktail

Featured

Science Square Multifamily

Atlanta has built more homes, but deeply affordable housing lags

Georgia’s Gulfstream finds itself in U.S. trade dogfight with Canada

College Park police shared rape victim tapes to YouTuber, lawsuit says