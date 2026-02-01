There’s no quicker breakfast than South City Kitchen’s overnight oats

Overnight Oats made and styled by chef James Potts at South City Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Aaliyah Man)

We like grabbing a quick breakfast at South City Kitchen in Avalon as a healthy start to our workday. The menu has a lot of delicious choices, but the one that intrigues my girlfriend is their overnight oat bowl. We are wondering if we can make it at home.

James Potts, executive chef at South City Kitchen in Avalon, shared the recipe and wrote, “This dish is about letting the oats shine and adding a subtle sweetness to balance the flavor. Southern cooking emphasizes patience, and these overnight oats are worth the wait.”

This simple no-cook recipe combines several nutritional heavyweights to make a satisfying breakfast. Chia seeds add protein and additional fiber to the base of oats and create a pudding-like texture and adding cinnamon increases the antioxidants in the dish.

South City Kitchen’s Overnight Oat Bowl