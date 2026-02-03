Food & Dining New cookbook store and an annual fundraiser strengthen Savannah food scene February food and restaurant happenings from Georgia’s coast. Coastal Table and Tales opened just before Thanksgiving on Bull Street in Savannah's downtown historic district. (Bill Dawers for the AJC)

February 2026 highlights in Savannah include a new cookbook store emphasizing global flavors; a Broughton Street restaurant inspired by a former establishment; the return of a major fundraiser for the Forsyth Farmers Market and a new signature beer crafted for a downtown hotel. New cookbook shop serves up global cooking events The new cookbook shop Coastal Table and Tales opened in Savannah just before Thanksgiving and is now offering a variety of events, including author talks, book clubs, workshops and special dinners.

“A cookbook store adds another dimension to a robust food scene,” said owner Dawn Anderson, who gained a broad knowledge of global cuisine from her many years living around the world as part of a diplomatic family. She has taken cooking lessons in more than 30 countries. Anderson and her husband were supposed to move to Senegal in 2025, but the reduction in force at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) ended those plans. The couple moved fulltime to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where they already owned a home, and Anderson began making plans for her new store in Savannah. In addition to cookbooks, Coastal Table and Tales carries other types of food-related books, including histories and memoirs, and also stocks other products that might interest to home cooks. “We are really about building community,” said Anderson, who noted that she has received considerable support from the small but welcoming network of cookbook shop owners around the nation.

Author Emmanuel Laroche will talk about his new book "A Taste of Madagascar" on Feb. 19 at Coastal Table and Tales in Savannah. (Courtesy of Emmanuel Laroche) Laroche said that many people in the South might not realize that Carolina Gold rice, one of the most important ingredients in Southern foodways, potentially has roots in Madagascar. “Rice seeds from the island reached Charleston almost by chance and went on to shape the Lowcountry’s agriculture, economy and cuisine,” said Laroche. “That single ingredient changed how the region ate, farmed and even understood wealth and land.” “For cooks and food lovers in Savannah,” added Laroche, “that story should resonate deeply. It shows how food cultures are built through movement, adaptation and human knowledge, often carried quietly across oceans.” Emmanuel Laroche will talk about his new book "A Taste of Madagascar" on Feb. 19 at Coastal Table and Tales in Savannah and Feb. 21 at A Cappella Books in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Emmanuel Laroche)

After the event in Savannah, Laroche will head to Atlanta for a talk at 4:30 p.m., Feb 21, at A Cappella Books in the Inman Park neighborhood. Coastal Table and Tales, 408A Bull St., Savannah. 912-373-0166, coastaltableandtalessavannah.com Author Talk: Emmanuel Laroche, 6-8 p.m., Feb. 19. $25 for the talk and a pastry demonstration only, $50 includes the preordered book and author talk and demonstration. www.coastaltableandtalessavannah.com/products/author-talk-emmanuel-laroche-author-talk-only The chimichurri steak sandwich at Pritchard & Co. includes grilled skirt steak, pickled red onions, provolone and arugula on sourdough bread. (Hitman Benny/Courtesy of Pritchard & Co.) Newly opened Pritchard & Co. inspired by longtime Starland restaurant Starland Cafe was a staple of the Savannah dining scene for 25 years before closing in early 2025. The cafe’s recipes and vision have now been given new life with the opening of Pritchard & Co. downtown on West Broughton Street. The new restaurant is named in honor of Starland Cafe’s owner and chef Michael “Rusty” Pritchard.

Jay Trikha, co-owner of Pritchard & Co, said recently that Starland Cafe was a part of Savannah’s identity. “When it closed, it felt like something real disappeared, a part of the heart of Savannah,” Trikha said. “With Rusty’s blessing, Pritchard & Co. is our way of keeping that spirit alive and giving his legacy the spotlight it deserves in a new home downtown,” Trikha said. “We wanted to preserve what people loved, protect the flavors and the feeling, and carry it forward with care.” Pritchard is a consultant for the new restaurant, while Derrick Fullmer serves as executive chef and leads the kitchen daily. Chef Roberto Leoci has also facilitated the launch of Pritchard & Co. but will soon move on to his next project. “The goal is simple: Keep the dishes people loved tasting the way they remember, then execute them with consistency and care every single day,” said Fullmer. “If it doesn’t make you want to come back next week, it doesn’t belong on the menu.”

The Kitchen Sink Salad at Pritchard & Co. includes grilled asparagus, dates, golden raisins, marinated artichokes, green apple, red grapes, red onion, housemade croutons, grape tomatoes and buttermilk dressing. (Hitman Benny/Courtesy of Pritchard & Co.) The menu includes numerous popular items from Starland Cafe, including the Kitchen Sink Salad and Tomato Thai Soup. Trikha said that the menu also has updated versions of some dishes in addition to new items with bold flavors that capture the cafe’s energy. Pritchard & Co. has also developed a coffee program. “Downtown doesn’t just need more options; it needs anchors. Our goal is to be an anchor for locals on Broughton,” Trikha said of the decision to open in downtown Savannah. “A place you can come back to constantly, where the food hits and the vibe keeps your momentum going.” Pritchard & Co., 207 West Broughton St., Savannah. 912-210-5651, pritchardcosav.com

An attendee at the inaugural Chefs + Farmers in 2025 samples oysters prepared by Brochu's Family Tradition, one of the restaurants that will return for the event on March 5 at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum in Savannah. (SV Images, LLC/Courtesy of FARM Hospitality Group) Second annual Chefs + Farmers fundraiser on March 5 The Forsyth Farmers Market and FARM Hospitality Group have partnered again to present the second annual Chefs + Farmers: A Culinary Experience event on March 5 at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum in Savannah. Attendees will sample seasonal dishes made with fresh ingredients prepared by chefs from area restaurants, including Common Thread, Strange Bird, Sobremesa, Flora and Fauna, The Laundry Diner and FARM, with more to be announced. The event will also include craft cocktails, live music and the opportunity to explore the garden surrounding Ships of the Sea’s historic William Scarbrough House, an 1819 mansion originally designed by architect William Jay.

“We’re deeply honored to partner with FARM Hospitality Group again this year to present Chefs + Farmers, which is one of Savannah’s signature local culinary celebrations,” said Asia Harold, executive director of Forsyth Farmers Market. She said that the inaugural event in 2025 attracted more than 200 attendees and raised more than $30,000 to support the market’s community-based programs. “We’re excited to help present the second annual Chefs + Farmers event and can’t wait to showcase Savannah’s top chefs and beverage professionals for a great cause,” said Brandon Carter, chef and partner at FARM Hospitality Group. Early bird tickets are available through Feb. 15 for $160 (plus tax and fees) per person. After Feb. 15, general admission tickets will be $180 (plus tax and fees) per person. VIP tickets, which include access to a reception prior to general admission, are currently available for $240 (plus tax and fees) per person. Chefs + Farmers: A Culinary Experience, 7 p.m., March 5, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah. Tickets start at $160, plus taxes and fees. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chefs-farmers-a-culinary-experience-tickets-1980314851028 Rhett Restaurant and Bar in The Alida hotel in Savannah. (Courtesy of The Alida, Savannah)